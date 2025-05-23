In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that atmospheric particulates from both Saharan dust and Canadian wildfire led to reductions in solar irradiance and increased panel soiling in the Mediterranean region over the last week. Irradiance across the Mediterranean region has taken a significant hit over the past week as atmospheric particulates from both Saharan dust and Canadian wildfire smoke disrupted solar conditions, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The combination of regional and transcontinental aerosol transport events has affected solar PV generation ...

