The recent discovery of unexplained components in Danish energy equipment highlights the urgent need for stronger EU solar cybersecurity rules, according to SolarPower Europe. Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, has said that the recent discovery of unexplained components in imported Danish energy equipment underscores the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity rules across the European Union's solar infrastructure. "This is highly concerning," Hemetsberger told pv magazine in an email, noting that the suspicious elements were not solar components. "It is important that an investigation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...