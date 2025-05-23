Scientists in Spain studied electricity demand data for the Kobe refugee camp in Ethiopia to optimize several minigrid scenarios, also integrating the use of electric pressure cookers. Their analysis showed that introduction of the cooker required an increase in PV capacity of up 68%. Research led by scientists from Spain's Technical University of Madrid has investigated the integration of electric pressure cookers (EPCs) in refugee camps powered by PV minigrids (PVMGs). Using the HOMER Pro simulation software, the team demonstrated a case study of the Kobe refugee camp, which is located in the ...

