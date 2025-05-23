World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry: Sporting Goods Industry Unites: Urgent Action Needed to Tackle Physical Inactivity Crisis Projected to Cost $300B by 2030

The global sporting goods industry launched the first-ever Sporting Goods Physical Activity Impact Report: Moving the World Toward an Active Future at an exclusive World Health Assembly side-event in Geneva yesterday

The report draws attention to the escalating global physical inactivity crisis and the urgent need for increased cross-sector collaboration

Initiatives undertaken by members of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) to address physical inactivity across the globe, are highlighted

Speakers at the event included Sir Gareth Southgate, Assistant Director-General World Health Organization Dr Ailan Li, WFSGI CEO Emma Zwiebler, Nike's Dan Burrows, IOC's Dr Jane Thornton, and Dr Andy Moose of the World Economic Forum

GENEVA, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sporting goods industry stepped onto the global health stage at a landmark side event at the World Health Assembly this week in Geneva, hosted by the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI).

The event welcomed WFSGI members adidas, Arena, ASICS, Decathlon, Nike, On, Puma, Speedo, Specialized and Shimano, alongside leaders from the World Health Organisation, the International Olympic Committee, Business at OECD (BIAC), the World Economic Forum, and global Ministers of Health.

Introducing the report, WFSGI CEO Emma Zwiebler issued a call to action for increased cross-sector collaboration, explaining: "This is not just a health issue - it's an economic, social and environmental imperative. This report highlights the breadth of actions our industry is taking to help empower and inspire people to live more active lives and the power of collaboration over competition amongst our member brands."

The report underscores the urgent need to address physical inactivity - a crisis affecting over 1.8 billion adults and 81% of adolescents worldwide. With inactivity levels projected to rise to 35% by 2030, the economic toll is expected to surpass $300 billion annually.

Key highlights in the report include:

The sporting goods industry's role in improving public health through inspiring campaigns, community programs, and innovative and inclusive products.

Case studies from WFSGI member brands such Elite Technology, Shimano, Elite International.

Cross-sector partnership models to move the inactive, create safe and positive experiences and shift the story.

The need for urgent action and increased collaboration across the sporting goods industry along with deeper engagement with governments and public sector organizations, to address the rise of global physical inactivity.

Download the full report and learn more: wfsgi.org/impact2025.

About WFSGI

The World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) is the global voice of the sporting goods industry. Representing brands, manufacturers, retailers, and national federations, WFSGI advocates for policies and initiatives that foster health, sustainability, and economic growth through sport and physical activity.

