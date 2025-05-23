CitizenX Partners with El Salvador to Offer Freedom Passports for Bitcoin

Swiss tech-company announces its official partnership with the Government of El Salvador to expand the World's Fastest Bitcoin-Powered Citizenship Program

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / CitizenX announces its official partnership with the Government of El Salvador as a licensed processor for the groundbreaking Adopting El Salvador Program - the world's fastest citizenship initiative, offering a fast track to the Salvadoran passport in under 6 weeks in exchange of a $1m donation in Bitcoin or USDt.

This pioneering partnership builds on El Salvador's bold vision as the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, creating a seamless pathway for new citizens to join the country's economic renaissance through a Bitcoin-native citizenship program.

"We've been watching El Salvador's remarkable journey toward becoming a freedom haven with great enthusiasm," said Katie Ananina, CMO of CitizenX. "President Bukele is for freedom, and is inviting entrepreneurs and investors to join El Salvador - an offer they'd be well-advised to take up."

The Freedom Passport program represents a new approach to sovereign financing, allowing El Salvador to connect directly with new citizens who believe in the country's future. Rather than simply maximizing revenue, the program's $1 million capital requirement positions El Salvador as a destination for committed individuals and families who want to participate in the nation's long-term success.

Through the CitizenX secure and private platform, applicants can navigate the process with unprecedented efficiency. The program features:

Swift Processing : Passports delivered in under 6 weeks - the fastest citizenship program globally.

Family Inclusion : Coverage for spouses and children under 18.

Flexible Payment : $1 million donation in Bitcoin or USDt, with $999,000 paid only after approval.

Minimal Requirements: No residency or visit mandates, with passport collection available at eligible consulates.

Required documentation includes standard identification (passport, driver's license), proof of address, birth certificate, police clearance certificate, and proof of funds and more.

"The Freedom Passport attracts entrepreneurs and investors who believe in and want to be part of the long-term success of the nation, and are willing to put their capital where their mouth is." said Alex Recouso, CEO of CitizenX. "IMO El Salvador kick-started a movement where countries can finance themselves directly from citizens, using Bitcoin."

The partnership combines El Salvador's visionary approach to citizenship with CitizenX expertise in Bitcoin citizenship solutions, creating an unparalleled opportunity for high-net-worth individuals and families seeking both practical benefits and meaningful participation in a growing nation.

For more information about the Freedom Passport program and application details, visit citizenx.com/el-salvador.

About CitizenX

CitizenX is the leading provider of citizenship solutions, connecting high-net-worth individuals with innovative citizenship programs worldwide. With a focus on privacy and security, CitizenX combines Swiss engineering and 24/7 Concierge service to help you diversify your passport portfolio and secure a safe future for you and your loved ones.

About El Salvador's Freedom Visa Program

El Salvador's Freedom Visa Program represents the world's first Bitcoin passport initiative. The program conducts thorough due diligence practices, leverages Tether's technology and infrastructure for efficient payment processes while attracting investors committed to El Salvador's long-term prosperity.

