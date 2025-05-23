Affordable Mini LED with Premium Design - Meet the TCL C7K Series

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No.1 Ultra-large, Mini LED, and Google TV brand, has introduced the C7K Series, a new series of 4K 144Hz QD-Mini LED TVs available in screen sizes ranging from 50" inches to 115" inches. The C7K delivers advanced backlight control, high brightness performance and immersive audio technology at pricing that challenges conventional premium categories.

The C7K Series is designed for those who demand more from their screen-whether that's sharper gaming, immersive movie nights, or simply an ultra-vivid sports match. Featuring QD-Mini LED technology and TCL's Precise Dimming Series, the C7K boasts up to 2880 dimming zones on the 115" model, offering deeper blacks, contrast and colour gamut levels comparable to OLED , while also providing higher peak brightness and a longer lifespan.

HDR Premium 3000 and 144Hz Motion Clarity

Visual performance is driven by HDR Premium 3000, capable of reaching 3000-nit peak brightness on supported models. The C7K also supports HDR Premium 2600 on the 55- and 65-inch sizes and HDR Premium 2000 on the 50-inch model. This enables accurate rendering of high dynamic range content across Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG formats.

All models in the C7K range feature a native 144Hz panel with Motion Clarity Pro for fast-action motion smoothness. This makes the range suitable for high frame rate gaming and live sports viewing. The AiPQ Pro Processor is included across all sizes, enabling real-time picture optimisation based on scene and content type.

Viewing at any angle, any time of day - CrystGlow HVA Panel and Anti-Reflection Coating

With TCL's CrystGlow HVA Panel (excluding 50"), the C7K dramatically reduces screen glare and enhances native contrast, delivering clearer, richer visuals in both bright and dim environments. This advanced liquid crystal technology enhanced with special nanomaterials precisely controls light for stunning contrast and vibrant visuals. A nanoscale low-reflective film minimises screen glare, ensuring you see every detail with remarkable clarity. Combined with both HDR Premium 3000 and a native 144Hz refresh rate, content comes to life in ultra-smooth motion and cinematic clarity.

Bang & Olufsen and Onkyo Sound Systems

The C7K introduces Audio by Bang & Olufsen to TCL's mid-premium range, integrated on models from 55 to 98 inches. These units deliver enhanced stereo separation and tuned acoustic performance for a more immersive AV experience. The 50-inch version features Onkyo 2.0 with Dolby Atmos for spatial sound delivery.

QD-Mini LED with Precision Lighting Zones

The C7K Series incorporates Quantum Dot Mini-LED panels with up to 2048 local dimming zones, depending on screen size. The 115-inch features 2880 dimming zones, while the 98-inch reaches 2048 zones. The 85-inch uses 1568, 75-inch 1248, 65-inch 1008, 55-inch 720 and 50-inch 336 zones. This fine granularity in light control is powered by TCL's proprietary All-domain Halo Control Technology, shaping precise light zones for better contrast accuracy and reduced haloing around bright objects.

Built for Every Lifestyle

Whether you're upgrading your setup or diving into next-gen gaming, the TCL C7K Series delivers top-tier features across a wide range of sizes-from 50" up to a jaw-dropping 115". With HDR Premium 3000, 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro, and AiPQ Pro Processing, every model in the lineup is engineered to elevate your daily viewing.

Model Range and RRP

The TCL C7K Series will be available from 20th May with the following models and recommended retail prices (RRP):

50C7K-UK - £799

55C7K-UK - £849

65C7K-UK - £1,099

75C7K-UK - £1,349

85C7K-UK - £1,699

98C7K-UK - £4,299

115C7K-UK - £12,999

*Final pricing is at the retailer's discretion.

Availability

The TCL C7K Series will be available at most major UK retailers nationwide.

