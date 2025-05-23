Researchers in China have fabricated a perovskite-TOPCon solar cell with a top perovskite devices utilizing a self-assembled monolayer aimed to improved cell stability. The tandem cell achieved a high fill factor and a certified efficiency of 30. 9%. A group of researchers led by the Zhejiang University in China has fabricated a perovskite-TOPCon tandem solar cell with a top inverted perovskite cell utilizing a self-assembled monolayer (SAM) that can reportedly enhance the cell's thermal stability. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact ...

