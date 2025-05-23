Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the introduction of Miscellaneous Professional Indemnity and Public Offering of Securities Insurance in Italy. These new policies follow the launch of BHSI's proprietary Directors Officers Liability Insurance in December of 2024.

"Launching our proprietary policy wordings in Italy is indicative of our commitment to leading domestic and international insurance programs for our customers," said Marco Vantellino, Head of Executive and Professional, BHSI Italy. "Each of these new policies embody BHSI's simple, clearly understood policy wordings approach, delivering contract certainty along with coverage flexible for our customers."

BHSI underwrites on a net capacity basis without accessing the reinsurance markets, which vests the company with flexibility in designing coverage, and facilitates responsive local decision-making from underwriting through claims. Foundational to all BHSI products is its CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, which underscores the company's dedication to delivering excellent service when customers face claims developments.

"The introduction of these policies is an important step in our steady expansion in Italy. We look forward to continuing to grow, hiring talented professionals, launching new products, entering new segments, and expanding our geographical presence throughout Italy," said Leonardo Castrichino, Country Manager for BHSI in Italy.

The new policies are available immediately in Italy. For more information, contact marco.vantellino@bhspecialty.com.

In Italy, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81 and is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

