A tender in Namibia is searching for a consultancy to support the installation of solar at the site of an existing embankment dam. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is July 8. Namibia Water Corp. (Namwater) is looking for consultants to support the deployment of solar plants near the Von Bach Dam, in the eastern region of Otjozondjupa. The embankment dam, built in 1968 and commissioned in 1970, provides Namibia's capital Windhoek with much of its water. The tender details state that the solar plants will be installed on Namwater's land and will power the water supply between the ...

