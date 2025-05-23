Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 11:42 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron's Infrared Thermal Imaging Innovation Helps Scientists Track Biodiversity Like Never Before

Finanznachrichten News

YANTAI, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the 2025 International Day for Biological Diversity, Raytron's thermal imaging innovations are helping rangers and researchers better monitor nature-day or night, rain or shine. Under the combined pressures of global warming, pollution and forest degradation, biodiversity is facing an unprecedented threat. According to the 2025 IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, over 47,000 species are threatened with extinction, underscoring the urgent need for effective ecological preservation. Infrared thermal imaging, with its non-invasive, all-weather, and multi-environment adaptability, is rapidly emerging as a key technology in biodiversity protection.

Thermal Imaging Enhances Wildlife Monitoring
Conventional animal movement monitoring, constrained by low visibility and limited coverage, struggles to meet round-the-clock surveillance demands. Infrared thermal imaging overcomes these challenges through temperature differential detection, enabling 24/7 tracking across vast terrains. Raytron's high-definition thermal cameras, which operate independently of ambient light, deliver real-time identification of intrusions and detailed observation of animal behavior. Integrated with Raytron's proprietary AI algorithms, the system establishes custom alert zones and triggers automated warnings, effectively deterring poaching while preserving critical habitats.

Early Fire Detection with Thermal Imaging
Forest fires not only cause extensive loss of vegetation, but also endanger wildlife and disrupt ecological balance. As a critical tool for early prevention, infrared thermal imaging can identify potential fire hazards at the smoldering stage by analyzing subtle temperature changes. Raytron has launched a next-generation fire prevention system featuring a pixel-level thermal sensitivity of 1.5, capable of detecting fire sources up to 50 meters away and significantly reducing false alarms in real-world deployments.

Thermal Cameras Strengthen Pollution Control
Infrared thermal imaging devices can be used to monitor water temperature distribution, enabling authorities to verify the operational status of wastewater and exhaust treatment facilities, detect whether production equipment is active, and identify any unauthorized emissions, greatly reducing environmental violations.

Raytron's Sustainable Vision
With deep expertise across infrared, microwave and laser technologies, Raytron has built strong capabilities in multi-spectral sensing and advanced AI algorithm development. Raytron is dedicated to applying thermal imaging solutions in wildlife protection, forest fire prevention and pollution control, contributing to global ecological preservation. In the future, Raytron will continue using infrared thermal technology to help protect the planet we call home.

For Further Information:
Want to see how thermal imaging can support your ecological mission?
E-mail: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytrons-infrared-thermal-imaging-innovation-helps-scientists-track-biodiversity-like-never-before-302464155.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.