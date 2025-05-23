Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 | ISIN: NO0010112675 | Ticker-Symbol: R3Q
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 10:06
0,180 Euro
-0,99 % -0,002
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1780,18612:17
0,1800,18412:17
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Water Street Capital, Inc.: Water Street Capital Issues Open Letter to Shareholders of REC Silicon

Finanznachrichten News

Believes Hanwha's Plan to Purchase All Shares of REC Silicon Drastically Undervalues Company's Assets and Intellectual Property

Calls for Extraordinary General Meeting to Investigate Hanwha's Termination of its December 2024 Long-Term Purchase Agreement with REC Silicon

Intends to Nominate New Directors to REC Silicon Board at Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Preserve Company Independence and Value

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Capital, Inc. ("Water Street"), a long-term, value-oriented private investment firm which, together with its affiliates, collectively owns 8.26% of the outstanding common stock of REC Silicon ASA (OSL: RECSI.OL) ("REC Silicon" or the "Company"), today sent a letter to the Company's shareholders announcing its intention to vote against what it believes to be a significantly undervalued proposal from Hanwha Solutions Corporation ("Hanwha"), REC Silicon's largest shareholder, to purchase all shares of the Company.

Water Street Capital

In its letter, Water Street stated its intention to call an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to investigate the circumstances that led to the termination of Hanwha's 10-year purchase contract with the Company in December 2024 to acquire all polysilicon from its Moses Lake facility. Further, Water Street announced its plan to nominate new directors to the Company's Board at its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The full text of the letter is attached.

Media Contact
Jonathan Gasthalter/Brandon Lin
Gasthalter & Co.
Tel: (212) 257-4170
jg@gasthalter.com

Water Street Capital - Letter to REC Silicon Shareholders

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694823/Water_Street_Capital_Inc__Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694824/Water_Street_Capital___Letter.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/water-street-capital-issues-open-letter-to-shareholders-of-rec-silicon-302463932.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.