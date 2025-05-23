Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.8m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 12.5 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 6.9 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.2 4 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 3.2 5 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3.1 6 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2.8 7 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.7 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 9 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.4 10 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.1 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.0 12 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.9 13 RTX Industrials United States 1.9 14 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.8 15 Sanofi Health Care France 1.7 16 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.5 17 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.5 18 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.4 19 Danieli Industrials Italy 1.4 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 21 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.3 22 Kalmar Industrials Finland 1.2 23 Intel Information Technology United States 1.1 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.8 Total equity investments 62.4 Cash and other net assets 37.6 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 22.1 Japan 12.5 United Kingdom 11.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Americas: Direct Equities 5.9 Asia Pacific ex Japan 3.1 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 37.6 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 12.5 Financials: Private Equity Fund 6.9 Financials: Direct Equities 2.8 Total Financials 22.2 Industrials 13.7 Consumer Staples 6.3 Energy 4.8 Health Care 4.4 Communication Services 3.9 Consumer Discretionary 3.1 Materials 2.9 Information Technology 1.1 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 37.6 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

23 May 2025