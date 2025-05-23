Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
23.05.2025
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.8m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

12.5

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

6.9

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.2

4

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

3.2

5

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

3.1

6

Lloyds Banking Group

Financials

United Kingdom

2.8

7

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

2.7

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.6

9

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.4

10

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.1

11

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.0

12

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.9

13

RTX

Industrials

United States

1.9

14

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.8

15

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.7

16

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.5

17

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

1.5

18

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.4

19

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

1.4

20

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.4

21

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.3

22

Kalmar

Industrials

Finland

1.2

23

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.1

24

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.8

Total equity investments

62.4

Cash and other net assets

37.6

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2025

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

22.1

Japan

12.5

United Kingdom

11.9

Americas: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Americas: Direct Equities

5.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

3.1

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

37.6

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

12.5

Financials: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Financials: Direct Equities

2.8

Total Financials

22.2

Industrials

13.7

Consumer Staples

6.3

Energy

4.8

Health Care

4.4

Communication Services

3.9

Consumer Discretionary

3.1

Materials

2.9

Information Technology

1.1

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

37.6

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

23 May 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
