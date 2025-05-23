Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 April 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.8m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
12.5
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.2
4
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
3.2
5
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.1
6
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
2.8
7
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
2.7
8
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.6
9
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.4
10
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
11
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.0
12
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.9
13
RTX
Industrials
United States
1.9
14
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.8
15
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.7
16
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.5
17
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.5
18
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.4
19
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
1.4
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
21
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.3
22
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
1.2
23
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.1
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
Total equity investments
62.4
Cash and other net assets
37.6
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
22.1
Japan
12.5
United Kingdom
11.9
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Americas: Direct Equities
5.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan
3.1
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
37.6
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
12.5
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
2.8
Total Financials
22.2
Industrials
13.7
Consumer Staples
6.3
Energy
4.8
Health Care
4.4
Communication Services
3.9
Consumer Discretionary
3.1
Materials
2.9
Information Technology
1.1
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
37.6
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
23 May 2025