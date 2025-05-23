Wastewater Treatment Services Market worth $92.74 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair, and Other Service Types), End-Use Industry {Municipal, Industrial (Chemical & Pharma, Oil & Gas, Food, Pulp & Paper, Metal & Mining, Power Generation)}, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", wastewater treatment services market size is projected to reach USD 92.74 billion in 2030 from USD 66.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2025 and 2030.

The demand for wastewater treatment services is being driven by escalating environmental concerns, rapid urbanization across major economies, and increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks. As industrial activity expands in response to population growth, the volume of wastewater generated from domestic, commercial, and industrial sources has surged-necessitating the deployment of effective treatment solutions to mitigate environmental degradation and safeguard public health. In parallel, growing public awareness of water scarcity is accelerating the adoption of wastewater recycling and reuse technologies. This shift is particularly critical in regions facing acute water stress, where circular water use is becoming a strategic imperative. Moreover, governments worldwide are implementing tighter regulations on wastewater discharge, compelling industries to invest in advanced and efficient treatment systems to meet evolving environmental standards. These dynamics are expected to drive robust and sustained growth in the wastewater treatment services market over the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wastewater Treatment Services Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

320 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38039841

The operation & process control segment is expected to register the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market during the forecast period.

In the wastewater treatment services market, the primary service types include design & engineering consulting, building & installation, operation & process control, maintenance & repair, and other service types. Among these, operations & process control represents a significant share of the market, driven by the critical need for efficient and real-time management of treatment facilities.

This segment encompasses advanced solutions such as real-time monitoring, process optimization, and intelligent control systems, all of which contribute to improved operational efficiency, enhanced treatment performance, and strict adherence to environmental regulations. The growing complexity of wastewater treatment infrastructure and increasing regulatory scrutiny further underscore the importance of advanced process control services in ensuring sustainable and compliant operations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38039841

The municipal segment, by end-use industry segment, holds the largest share of the overall wastewater treatment services market during the forecast period.

The wastewater treatment services market is categorized into two primary end-use industry segments: municipal and industrial. The municipal segment holds the largest market share, driven by rapid urbanization and the enforcement of stringent regulatory frameworks-such as the European Union's Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive-which mandates advanced treatment and discharge standards.

In addition, technological advancements, including the adoption of smart water management systems and digital monitoring solutions, are enhancing operational efficiency and reliability across municipal wastewater infrastructure. These innovations are reinforcing the segment's leadership position by enabling compliance, optimizing resource use, and supporting sustainable urban water management.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=38039841

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market during the forecast period.

The wastewater treatment services market experiences highest growth in Asia Pacific, notably in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and various Southeast Asian countries. This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and government initiatives. Gowing water scarcity and rising water demand from various industries including chemical & pharma, oil & gas, and power generation further initiates the investments in the wastewater solutions in this region.

The key players profiled in the report include Veolia, Xylem Inc., Ecolab Inc., Thermax Limited, Solenis, Pentair, WOG Technologies, Golder Associates, SWA Water Australia, and Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A and among others are the key players in the global market.

Get access to the latest updates on Wastewater Treatment Services Companies and Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Hospital Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Underwater Concrete Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wastewater-treatment-services-market-worth-92-74-billion-in-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302464049.html