Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q2 F2025"). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q2 F2025 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q2 F2025 Highlights

Revenue of $523 thousand versus $124 thousand in Q2 F2024.

Net loss of $940 thousand versus a $907 thousand loss in Q2 F2024.

Cash of $224 thousand, no debt, and $874 thousand in working capital at March 31, 2025 (subsequent to quarter end, the Company received $750,403 of outstanding trades receivables and deposits from sales orders).

"The second quarter of 2025 marks a new phase of execution for Legend Power Systems as we shift our focus from internal readiness to closing deals and capturing additional sales," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "SmartGATE continues to prove its value in delivering reliable, efficient power for building owners who require optimal facility performance at all times. With the first order from the City of New York Public School System and a repeat order of eight additional SmartGATE systems from an existing customer post quarter end, we are seeing our efforts in establishing key partnerships come to fruition. These wins validate our strategy, and we are now focused on accelerating deployments, advancing late-stage opportunities, and converting strong pipeline activity into repeatable, scalable revenue across commercial real estate, education, government, and military sectors."

Q2 F2025 Operational Highlights

Legend Power Systems entered into a strategic partnership with Unity Electric, an Equans company, to serve as Legend's authorized sales, distribution, and installation partner in New York City. This collaboration strengthens our ability to scale with speed and deliver localized support in a core strategic market.

Our proprietary Voltage Adherence Risk metric was launched - this diagnostic capability quantifies the operational risk caused by grid-induced power volatility, enabling deeper visibility to the risks to critical building systems present in current non-SmartGATE operations. The SmartGATE Insights evaluation is enhancing the velocity and positive decision-making process for customers and partners.

Legend Power Systems secured an accelerated purchase order just three weeks after the launch of the new Voltage Adherence Risk measurement service. Through the SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report, a North American school district's discovered severe power quality issues. This rapid deal highlights how actionable, data-driven insights into "dirty power" can accelerate decision-making and open the door for broader adoption across entire building portfolios.

Engaged with a major North American Transport Agency to assess and address power quality and energy efficiency challenges at one of the United States 10 largest airports.

The Company closed it's second tranche of non-brokered private placement of $851 thousand, further increasing liquidity bringing the total financing to $1.6 million.

Events Subsequent to Q2 F2025

The Company has received $750,403 of outstanding trades receivables and deposits from sales orders.

The Company signed a large repeat order from a longstanding customer for eight additional SmartGATE systems and the City of New York Public School System placed its first SmartGATE order, aligning with their building electrification and grid resilience strategy.

Q2 F2025 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024



Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue 522,579 123,678 323% 604,414 125,226 383% Cost of sales 408,234 66,907 510% 478,123 89,571 434% Gross margin1 114,345 56,771 101% 126,291 35,655 254% Gross margin %1 22% 46% 21% 28% Operating expenses (1,049,412 ) (968,239 ) 8% 2,090,698 2,037,827 3% Net loss (939,863 ) (907,158 ) (4)% (1,972,744 ) (1,988,648 ) (1)%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

Revenue for Q2 F2025 was $522,579, compared with $123,678 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The higher revenue during Q2 of fiscal 2025 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.

Gross margin in Q2 F2025 was $114,345, compared with $56,771 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in gross margin dollars is mainly due to an increase in the number SmartGATE units sold. Gross margin percentage has decreased due to increased cost of certain inventory components, as well as suppliers paid in US dollars. Margin percentage is also lower this quarter, due to the mix of SmartGATE units sold, and anticipate margins to return to the targeted margin levels.

The Company's operating expenses for Q2 F2025 were $1,049,412, compared with $968,239 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The primary cause for the increase was higher consulting and warranty expense, as well as temporary cost cutting measures taken in the prior year.

Net loss for Q2 F2025 was $939,863, compared with a net loss of $907,158 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Friday, May 23, 2025

TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT)

WEBINAR: Legend Power Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar (via Zoom)

REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

