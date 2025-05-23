The latest report from the technical compliance and quality assurance company added several new producers but also noted several plant closures acorss the region. It said the current nameplate capacity for the region stands at 21 GW for modules, 3. 2 GW for cells, and 1. 5 GW for ingots. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance company, has released its latest PV module supply chain map for Europe and Turkey, plus Egypt and Kazakhstan. The report tracks the announced factory location, size, owner, and planned capacity, as well as sites that have been closed, or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...