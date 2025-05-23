Allye Energy has launched two new battery storage systems that can provide 820 kW and 1. 25 MW of power, respectively. The systems combine up to 18 repurposed EV battery packs with mixed chemistries. UK-based energy storage startup Allye Energy has announced two new battery energy storage systems (BESS) for industrial applications. Dubbed MAX1000 and MAX1500, the new systems have a storage capacity of 1 MWh and 1. 5 MWh, re. The MAX1000 is available for order now, with the MAX1500 launching in summer 2025. "Unlike traditional batteries, MegaMAX range combines up to 18 repurposed EV battery packs ...

