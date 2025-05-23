BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 May 2025 were:
205.40p Capital only
205.73p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the tender of 10,910,252 Ordinary Shares on 29th April 2025, the Company has 56,613,872 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,747,433 which are held in treasury.
