BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 22 May 2025 were:

1,384.68p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,450.03p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,397.58p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,462.93p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 21st May 2025, the Company has 42,879,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,113,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).