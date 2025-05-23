Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 13:24 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: Bridging Cultures at China-CEEC Expo: Central and Eastern European Voices in Ningbo

Finanznachrichten News

NINGBO, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo opened in Ningbo on May 22, cultural and business exchanges between China and the CEE region were spotlighted. Among the many contributing to this growing partnership are Vladimir Tzanev and Fang Yu, in different professions but with a shared connection to Ningbo.

The Bulgarian pianist Vladimir Tzanev has spent the past two decades working across China. But Ningbo, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, is where he and his family want to call home. "My children were born here-they're Ningbo natives now," he says in a smile. Alongside his wife, a fellow musician from Latin America, Vladimir established a music society in the city that welcomes students from all walks of life. "Music is a language that opens any door," he says. "And here in Ningbo, we found an audience eager to listen."

Fang Yu, meanwhile, has a different story related to the city. After years of working in Slovakia, she returned to China in 2015 and dove into trades with CEE countries. Based in Ningbo, she helps connect Chinese companies with partners from CEE countries, especially through platforms like the China-CEEC Expo. "Trades are built on human connection," she explains. "And Ningbo is a perfect bridge."

This year, Slovakia is one of the guest-of-honor countries of the Expo, which holds special meaning for Fang. It was during a government delegation visit from Ningbo to Slovakia that she established a connection with the city. Since then, she's seen firsthand how face-to-face conversations and shared experiences create trust and opportunities. "When we started, few people knew about these countries or their products," she recalled. "Now, thanks to events like the China-CEEC Expo, more products from the region are stepping into the spotlight."

From classical music to Slovakian wine, Vladimir and Fang are helping build more than just business ties-they're weaving personal stories into the fabric of China-CEEC cooperation. And Ningbo, with its open arms and mind, is right at the center of it all.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQo35CxFus4

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQo35CxFus4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-bridging-cultures-at-china-ceec-expo-central-and-eastern-european-voices-in-ningbo-302464201.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.