MINISO Group Holding Limited: MINISO Group Announces March Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (the "March Quarter").

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 18.9 % year over year to RMB4,427.0 million (US$610.1 million).

has significantly narrowed its decline for March Quarter to mid-single digit. Gross profit increased 21.1% year over year to RMB1,958.0 million (US$269.8 million).

was 44.2%, compared to 43.4% in the same period last year. Operating profit was RMB709.8 million (US$97.8 million), compared to RMB743.3 million in the same period last year.

was RMB416.5 million (US$57.4 million), compared to RMB586.0 million in the same period last year. Excluding other expenses and interest expenses related to issuance of equity linked securities in January 2025 (the "Equity Linked Securities"), and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd*(??????????), profit for the period would have been RMB562.3 million (US$77.5 million). Adjusted net profit (2) was RMB587.2 million (US$80.9 million), compared to RMB616.9 million in the same period last year.

was 13.3%, compared to 16.6% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) increased 7.5% year over year to RMB1,037.3 million (US$142.9 million).

was 23.4%, compared to 25.9% in the same period of 2024. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS (2) were RMB1.92 (US$0.26) and RMB1.88 (US$0.26) respectively, compared with each of RMB1.96 in the same period last year.

Operational Highlights

Total number of stores on group level was 7,768 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 978 net new stores.

was 7,768 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 978 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores was 7,488 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 858 net new stores.

was 7,488 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 858 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores in mainland China was 4,275 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 241 net new stores.

was 4,275 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 241 net new stores. Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets reached 3,213 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 617 net new stores.

reached 3,213 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 617 net new stores. Number of TOP TOY stores was 280 as of March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 120 net new stores. TOP TOY has also begun to expand into overseas markets since December quarter of 2024. This strategic move aligns with the Company's plan to expand globally and strengthen its brand presence.

Notes:

(1) "Same-store sales" refers to the daily sale on per store basis generated by those stores that opened prior to the beginning of the comparative periods and remained open as of the end of the comparative periods and closed for less than 30 days during both comparative periods. (2) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information. (3) "Cash position" refers to the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits with original maturity over three months, and other investments recorded as current assets.

The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's store network and its changes on a year-over-year basis. 70% of new MINISO stores in the past twelve months were located in overseas markets.



As of



March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 YoY Number of stores on group level 6,790 7,768 978 Number of MINISO stores 6,630 7,488 858 Mainland China 4,034 4,275 241 -Directly operated stores 29 20 (9) -Stores operated under MINISO Retail Partner model 3,983 4,229 246 -Stores operated under distributor model 22 26 4 Overseas 2,596 3,213 617 -Directly operated stores 281 548 267 -Stores operated under MINISO Retail Partner model 314 432 118 -Stores operated under distributor model 2,001 2,233 232 Number of TOP TOY stores 160 280 120 -Directly operated stores 17 40 23 -Stores operated under MINISO Retail Partner model 143 240 97

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "We delivered a solid March Quarter to kick off 2025 and are pleased to see our revenue grow by 18.9% year over year. Our revenue growth was mainly attributable to a 9.1% revenue growth in MINISO mainland China, an acceleration from September and December quarter last year, powered by a solid recovery in same-store sales. Through our steady progress in product mix optimization and strategical store network refinement, we are confident in achieving sustainable and high-quality growth.

Revenue in MINISO overseas grew by 30.3%, with a year-over-year 3 percentage points increase in contribution to our total revenue. We are forging more holistic collaborations with our overseas partners to enhance synergies, upgrade store formats to improve operational efficiency and unlock potential in store opening space."

"Entering into 2025, we are facing an increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment. Yet, with over ten years' experience of globalization, unparalleled scale and diversified footprint, we will stay resilient and agile in order to deliver long-term profitable growth." Mr. Ye continued.

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "Gross margin for March Quarter reached 44.2%, which was the highest for the past March quarters ever, thanks to our solid performance from overseas markets and TOP TOY. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.5% year over year to RMB1,037.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.4%. Our mainland franchise segment achieved a stable operating margin year over year amid a challenging environment while our investments into new businesses will open up growth opportunities over the long term."

"MINISO Group remains steadfast in our consumer-centric strategy driving business transformation and market expansion through continuous innovation. We are committed to delivering high-quality, creatively designed products and services to our customers while generating sustainable value for shareholders. We maintained a strong cash position of RMB7,255.3 million as of March 31, 2025 and distributed cash dividends of US$101.4 million this April. Supplemented by year-to-date share repurchase of about RMB255.7 million, our returns to shareholders totaled RMB986.9 million. Moving forward, we will continue to exert effort on disciplined cost control and moderate budgeting, and balance both growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable returns to shareholders." Mr. Zhang concluded.

Financial Results for the March Quarter

Revenue was RMB4,427.0 million (US$610.1 million), representing an increase of 18.9% year over year, primarily driven by an 16.5% year-over-year increase in average store count.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 16.5% to RMB4,085.8 million (US$563.0 million), driven by (i) an increase of 9.1% in mainland China, and (ii) an increase of 30.3% in overseas markets. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase of 24.6% in average store count in overseas. Overseas revenue contributed to 39.0% of revenue from MINISO brand, compared to 34.8% in the same period of 2024.

Revenue from TOP TOY brand increased by 58.9% to RMB339.9 million (US$46.8 million), primarily powered by its rapid growth in average store count.

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB2,469.0 million (US$340.2 million), representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB1,958.0 million (US$269.8 million), representing an increase of 21.1% year over year.

Gross margin reached 44.2%, representing an increase of 0.8 percentage point. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily due to (i) higher revenue contribution of MINISO brand from overseas markets, (ii) higher gross margin of TOP TOY due to a shift in revenue mix towards more profitable products.

Other income was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB3.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,021.2 million (US$140.7 million), increased by 46.7% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,012.8 million (US$139.6 million), increased by 50.7% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the Company's investments into directly operated stores to pursue the future success of the Company's business. As of March 31, 2025, total number of directly operated stores in overseas markets was 608, compared with 327 in the same period last year. In the March Quarter, revenue from directly operated stores has increased 85.5% year over year, while related expenses including rental and related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses together with payroll excluding share-based compensation expenses increased 71.4%. Licensing expenses increased by 39.6%, mainly attributable to our growing IP library and enriched offerings of IP products, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 2% in both comparative periods. Logistics expenses increased by 31.3% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB242.1 million (US$33.4 million), increased by 26.6% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB225.6 million (US$31.1 million), increased by 22.3% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase of personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business.

Other net income was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million), compared to RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in investment income in wealth management products, and a net foreign exchange gain compared with a net foreign exchange loss in the same period last year.

Operating profit was RMB709.8 million (US$97.8 million), compared with RMB743.3 million in the same period last year.

Net finance cost was RMB49.0 million (US$6.8 million), compared to net finance income of RMB25.0 million in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase in finance cost was due to (i) increased interest expenses in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest of Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd *, both of which have been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures (1) , and (ii) increased interest expenses on lease liabilities corresponding to the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Other expenses was RMB91.1 million (US$12.6 million), including loss from fair value change of derivatives under mark-to-market impact and issuance cost of derivatives, which is in relation to the Equity Linked Securities and has been excluded in non-IFRS financial measures (1) .

Profit for the period was RMB416.5 million (US$57.4 million), compared to RMB586.0 million in the same period of 2024. Excluding other expenses and interest expenses related to issuance of the Equity Linked Securities, and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd *, profit for the period would have been RMB562.3 million (US$77.5 million).

Adjusted net profit(1) was RMB587.2 million (US$80.9 million), compared to RMB616.9 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted net margin (1) was 13.3%, compared to 16.6% in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 7.5% year over year to RMB1,037.3 million (US$142.9 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) was 23.4%, compared to 25.9% in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB1.36 (US$0.19), compared to RMB1.88 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (1) was RMB1.92 (US$0.26), compared to RMB1.96 in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (1) was RMB1.88 (US$0.26), compared to RMB1.96 in the same period of 2024.

Cash position, which was the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits, and other investments recorded as current assets was RMB7,255.3 million (US$999.8 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared to RMB6,698.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Notes:



(1) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/.

Exchange Rate

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025, which was RMB7.2567 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, MINISO considers and uses adjusted net profit, adjusted net margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share and adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. MINISO defines adjusted net profit as profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, gain or loss from fair value change of derivatives, issuance cost of derivatives and interest expenses related to equity linked securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd. MINISO calculates adjusted net margin by dividing adjusted net profit by revenue for the same period. MINISO defines adjusted EBITDA as adjusted net profit plus depreciation and amortization, finance costs excluding interest expenses related to equity linked securities and interest expenses related to the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd. and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the period. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ADSs represented by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis. MINISO computes adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share in the same way as it calculates adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ADS, except that it uses the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis as the denominator instead of the number of ADSs represented by these ordinary shares.

MINISO presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. These non-IFRS financial measures enable the management to assess its operating results without considering the impacts of the aforementioned non-cash and other adjustment items that MINISO does not consider to be indicative of its operating performance in the future. Accordingly, MINISO believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as the management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-IFRS financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect MINISO's operations. Further, these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternatives to profit, net profit margin, basic and diluted earnings per share and basic and diluted earnings per ADS, as applicable, or any other measures of performance or as indicators of MINISO's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review MINISO's historical non-IFRS financial measures in light of the most directly comparable IFRS measures, as shown below. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing MINISO's data comparatively. MINISO encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "is/are likely to", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MINISO's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MINISO's mission, goals and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the market of branded variety retail of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of MINISO's products; expectations regarding MINISO's relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO Retail Partners, local distributors, and other business partners; competition in the industry; proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO's business and the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

1,436,939

1,535,840

211,644 Right-of-use assets

4,172,083

4,319,605

595,257 Intangible assets

8,802

8,379

1,155 Goodwill

21,418

21,586

2,975 Deferred tax assets

181,948

202,417

27,894 Other investments

123,399

123,062

16,958 Trade and other receivables

341,288

288,455

39,750 Term deposits

140,183

105,592

14,551 Financial derivative assets

-

810,192

111,647 Interests in equity-accounted investees

38,567

6,307,379

869,180

















6,464,627

13,722,507

1,891,011













Current assets











Other investments

100,000

150,946

20,801 Inventories

2,750,389

2,833,354

390,447 Trade and other receivables

2,207,013

2,375,133

327,302 Cash and cash equivalents

6,328,121

6,839,406

942,495 Restricted cash

1,026

1,959

270 Term deposits

268,952

262,962

36,237

















11,655,501

12,463,760

1,717,552













Total assets

18,120,128

26,186,267

3,608,563

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2024

March 31, 2025



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 EQUITY











Share capital

94

94

13 Additional paid-in capital

4,683,577

3,954,863

544,995 Other reserves

1,329,126

1,959,579

270,037 Retained earnings

4,302,177

4,718,519

650,229













Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

10,314,974

10,633,055

1,465,274 Non-controlling interests

40,548

45,411

6,258













Total equity

10,355,522

10,678,466

1,471,532













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Contract liabilities

35,145

33,381

4,600 Loans and borrowings

4,310

5,776,316

795,998 Other payables

59,842

74,844

10,314 Lease liabilities

1,903,137

2,066,649

284,792 Financial derivative liabilities

-

1,249,266

172,153 Deferred income

34,983

34,742

4,788

















2,037,417

9,235,198

1,272,645













Current liabilities











Contract liabilities

323,292

344,665

47,496 Loans and borrowings

566,955

649,401

89,490 Trade and other payables

3,943,988

3,632,572

500,580 Lease liabilities

635,357

722,607

99,578 Deferred income

5,376

3,708

511 Current taxation

252,221

191,508

26,391 Dividend payables

-

728,142

100,340



5,727,189

6,272,603

864,386













Total liabilities

7,764,606

15,507,801

2,137,031













Total equity and liabilities

18,120,128

26,186,267

3,608,563

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)









Three months ended March 31,



2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000 Revenue

3,723,531

4,427,044

610,063 Cost of sales

(2,107,073)

(2,469,007)

(340,238)













Gross profit

1,616,458

1,958,037

269,825 Other income

3,645

3,020

416 Selling and distribution expenses

(696,027)

(1,021,186)

(140,723) General and administrative expenses

(191,341)

(242,144)

(33,368) Other net income

14,829

20,835

2,871 Credit loss on trade and other receivables

(667)

(8,775)

(1,209) Impairment loss on non-current assets

(3,612)

-

-













Operating profit

743,285

709,787

97,812 Finance income

40,890

36,915

5,087 Finance costs

(15,909)

(85,945)

(11,844)













Net finance income/(cost)

24,981

(49,030)

(6,757) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax

120

(2,005)

(276) Other expenses

-

(91,071)

(12,550)













Profit before taxation

768,386

567,681

78,229 Income tax expense

(182,432)

(151,222)

(20,839)













Profit for the period

585,954

416,459

57,390













Attributable to:











Equity shareholders of the Company

582,472

416,342

57,374 Non-controlling interests

3,482

117

16













Earnings per share for ordinary shares











-Basic

0.47

0.34

0.05 -Diluted

0.47

0.34

0.05













Earnings per ADS











(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary shares) -Basic

1.88

1.36

0.19 -Diluted

1.88

1.36

0.19















MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)

















Three months ended March 31,



2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000













Profit for the period

585,954

416,459

57,390













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:











Exchange differences on translation of financial statements

of foreign operations

3,855

(1,291)

(178)













Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

3,855

(1,291)

(178)













Total comprehensive income for the period

589,809

415,168

57,212













Attributable to:











Equity shareholders of the Company

586,166

416,306

57,369 Non-controlling interests

3,643

(1,138)

(157)

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for per share, per ADS data and percentages)

















Three months ended March 31,



2024

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000













Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net profit:











Profit for the period

585,954

416,459

57,390 Add back:











Equity-settled share-based payment expenses

30,937

24,930

3,435 Loss from fair value change of derivatives

-

46,407

6,395 Issuance cost of derivatives

-

44,664

6,155 Interest expenses related to equity linked securities and

the bank loans used for acquisition of the equity interest

in Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.

-

54,745

7,544













Adjusted net profit

616,891

587,205

80,919 Adjusted net margin

16.6 %

13.3 %

13.3 %













Attributable to:











Equity shareholders of the Company

613,409

586,999

80,891 Non-controlling interests

3,482

206

28













Adjusted net earnings per share(1)











-Basic

0.49

0.48

0.07 -Diluted

0.49

0.47

0.06













Adjusted net earnings per ADS (Each ADS represents

4 ordinary shares)











-Basic

1.96

1.92

0.26 -Diluted

1.96

1.88

0.26













Reconciliation of adjusted net profit for the period to

adjusted EBITDA:











Adjusted net profit

616,891

587,205

80,919 Add back:











Depreciation and amortization

150,102

267,672

36,886 Finance costs excluding interest expenses related

to equity linked securities and the bank loans used

for acquisition of the equity interest in Yonghui

Superstores Co., Ltd.

15,909

31,200

4,300 Income tax expense

182,432

151,222

20,839 Adjusted EBITDA

965,334

1,037,299

142,944 Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.9 %

23.4 %

23.4 %

Note:

(1) Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)













Three months ended March 31,







2024

2025

YoY



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

Revenue















MINISO Brand

3,506,657

4,085,778

563,035

16.5 % -Mainland China

2,284,791

2,493,775

343,651

9.1 % -Overseas

1,221,866

1,592,003

219,384

30.3 % TOP TOY Brand

213,820

339,850

46,833

58.9 % Others (1)

3,054

1,416

195

(53.6) %



3,723,531

4,427,044

610,063

18.9 %

Note:

(1) "Others" refers to revenue generated from other operating segments such as "WonderLife", which was a secondary brand targeting on lower-tier cities in mainland China, aggregated and presented as "others". As the MINISO brand increasingly penetrated into lower-tier cities in mainland China, "WonderLife" has become marginalized.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA





As of







March 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

YoY By City Tiers









First-tier cities

532

569

37 Second-tier cities

1,664

1,773

109 Third- or lower-tier cities

1,838

1,933

95 Total

4,034

4,275

241

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN OVERSEAS MARKETS













As of



By Regions

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

YoY









Asia excluding China

1,402

1,663

261 North America

191

375

184 Latin America

563

646

83 Europe

237

301

64 Others

203

228

25 Total 2,596

3,213

617

*For identification purpose only

SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited