Sodexo Inc. announces expiration and results of cash tender offer for certain outstanding USD notes

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo Inc. (the "Offeror") announces the results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 1.634% Notes due 2026 guaranteed by Sodexo S.A. (the "Securities").

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2025 (the "Expiration Deadline").

As of the Expiration Deadline, U.S. $172,290,000 of the U.S. $500,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Securities had been validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer (no Securities were submitted pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 15, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (as they may each be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Documents")). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Documents.

Certain information regarding the Securities and the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered1 Purchase Price 1.634% senior notes due 2026 144A : 833794 AA8 / US833794AA85 Reg S : U8336L AA6 / USU8336LAA62 U.S.$500,000,000 U.S.$172,290,000 U.S.$975.90

1 Principal amount of Securities validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer (no Securities were submitted pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer Documents) as of the Expiration Deadline.

The Offeror intends to accept for purchase all Securities validly tendered and delivered, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer, and to pay for such Securities on the settlement date for the Offer, which is expected to be May 28, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). As previously announced, a Purchase Price of U.S. $975.90 will be payable for each U.S. $1,000 principal amount of such Securities. In addition to the Purchase Price, the Offeror will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on such Securities up to, but not including, the Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, accrued interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The Offeror announced on May 15, 2025 its intention to issue and offer for sale new USD-denominated senior guaranteed debt securities (the "New Notes"). The Offeror's obligation to accept for purchase and pay for Securities that have been validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, pursuant to the Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the successful completion, on or before the Settlement Date, of the concurrent offering of New Notes or one or more other offerings of guaranteed senior debt securities, in each case, on terms and subject to conditions satisfactory to the Offeror in its sole discretion.

Subject to applicable securities laws and the terms set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offeror reserves the right to (i) waive or modify in whole or in part any and all conditions of the Offer, (ii) modify or terminate the Offer or (iii) otherwise amend the Offer in any respect.

This announcement is for informational purposes only.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as the Dealer Managers for the Offer, and Kroll Issuer Services Limited acted as the Tender and Information Agent for the Offer. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to Kroll Issuer Services Limited at +44 20 7704 0880 or by email at [email protected]. Additionally, the Offer material is available at https://deals.is.kroll.com/sodexo. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to (i) Citigroup Global Markets Limited at (within the United States) +1 212 723 6106 (U.S. collect) or +1 800 558 3745 (U.S. toll free) / (within Europe) +44 20 7986 8969 or by email to [email protected]; (ii) HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at (within the United States) +1 (212) 525-5552 (U.S. collect) or +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (U.S. toll free) / (within Europe) +44 (0) 20 7992 6237 or by email to [email protected]; (iii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (within the United States) (212) 834-4818 (U.S. collect) (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll free); (iv) Santander US Capital Markets LLC at (within the United States) +1 (212) 940-1442 (U.S. collect) +1 (855) 404-3636 (U.S. toll free) or by email to [email protected]; and (v) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (within the United States) (704) 410-4759 (U.S. Collect) or (866) 309-6316 (U.S. toll free) / (outside the United States) +33 1 85 14 06 62 or by email to [email protected].

