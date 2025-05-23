Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFE6 | ISIN: DK0060056166 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 10:18 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstFarms A/S' interim financial report 1 January - 31 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

FirstFarms' Q1 result was not as originally expected

Low pig prices at the beginning of Q1, lower impact from value adjustments and outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) on the Group's largest cattle farm impacted FirstFarms in Q1.

FMD will impact operations for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

Key figures Q1
FirstFarms has in the accounting period Q1-2024 realised:

· A turnover of 102 mDKK (2024: 104 mDKK)
· An EBITDA of 12 mDKK (2024: 36 mDKK)
· An EBIT of -4 mDKK (2024: 22 mDKK)
· A pre-tax result of -14 mDKK (2024: 13 mDKK)

"The decrease in result is primarily due to the fact that the year started with low pig prices, and that the value adjustment of biological assets was reduced by 10 mDKK in Q1 2025 for both pigs and cows compared to Q1 2024. We have also had one-off costs of 5 mDKK," says Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard.

Q1 continued to offer good milk prices and reasonable crop prices. The sale of crops with 12 mDKK higher in Q1 2025 than in in Q1 2024.

The relatively low pig prices at the beginning of the quarter were replaces later in the quarter by higher prices, and it is expected that they will stabilise at the present level.

Outbreak of foot and mouth disease
On 30 March 2025, authorities confirmed that FirstFarms had an outbreak of FMD at its cattle farm in Plavecky Stvrtok, Slovakia. 3,521 animals on the farm have subsequently been culled.

A complex cleaning, preparation, planning and logistic work is in progress. At the moment, FirstFarms expects to put in the first animals in the stables around 1 November 2025. It will take up to two years from time of start-up, before the milk production is back to full capacity.

The Group has another three stables with cattle in Slovakia with a total herd of 2,500 animals. These are free from infection. There have been no new outbreaks of FMD since 17 April 2025.

The construction of FirstFarms' dairy in Plavecky Stvrtok is temporarily paused due to FMD.

Expectations to 2025 are unchanged
The expectations to 2025 are affected by FMD. On 31 March 2025, FirstFarms adjusted downwards the previously announced expectations for 2025 with 45 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 70-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 0-40 mDKK. These expectations are unchanged.

The downward adjustment does not take into account any regional, national or EU support schemes in connection with FMD. These matters have not yet been clarified.

"We expect a satisfactory year in our pig and crop production. Pig prices are expected to remain at a satisfactory level this year, and crops are generally doing well in the fields. Crop prices are also expected to remain stable at a reasonable level," says Co-CEO Søren Bredvig.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact chairman Asbjørn Børsting on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.