Hydro-Quebec has launched a 300 MW solar tender. Interested applicants have until July 21 to register to the tender and will be given until March 31, 2026 to submit their bid. Canadian provincial utility Hydro-Quebec has officially launched a call to tender for 300 MW of solar. According to the tender documents, the utility is looking to enact long-term electricity contracts from new solar projects that can be connected to its integrated network by the end of 2029 at the latest. The period to register for the call to tender opened on May 21 and will run until July 21. The deadline to submit bids ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...