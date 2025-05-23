City University of Hong Kong: HK Tech 300 Expo showcases hundreds of CityUHK incubated start-up innovations and achievements

HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) held the HK Tech 300 Expo, a large-scale innovation and entrepreneurship exhibition, from 23 to 24 May 2025 at the University campus. The two-day event brought together about 300 start-ups incubated by CityUHK with over 60 roadshows, demonstrating how the University's world-class research achievements and innovative ideas translate into practical applications that have a positive social impact.

Together with the Expo Opening Ceremony today (23 May 2025), CityUHK held the Launch Ceremony of the HK Tech 300 International Start-up Competition (HK Tech 300 International Competition), further expanding its innovation footprint onto the global stage.

Presiding over the ceremony were Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Mr Michael Ngai, Council Chairman of CityUHK, Mr Charles Chin Ying-on, Treasurer of CityUHK, and Professor Freddy Boey, President of CityUHK.

Also attending the ceremony were Mr Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul-General of Thailand in the HKSAR, Mrs Le Duc Hanh, Consul-General of Vietnam in the HKSAR, and representatives from the governments and partner organisations of 12 mainland cities.

Since its launch in 2021, HK Tech 300, CityUHK's flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme, has incubated over 900 start-ups, more than 200 of which have received up to HK$1M each in angel funding. Beyond financial support and patent resources, HK Tech 300 offers extensive assistance, including business matching and co-investment opportunities, leveraging the expertise of over 250 mentors from diverse industries, alongside partnerships with over 100 public and private institutions.

The HK Tech 300 Expo showcases nearly 300 start-ups incubated by CityUHK, offering a range of innovative solutions in the fields of Biotech & Health, ICT & AI, Advanced tech & ESG, and Fintech.

CityUHK expanded the reach of HK Tech 300 to include the national region in 2022 and the Southeast Asian region in 2023. The introduction of the HK Tech 300 International Competition will foster further cross-border collaboration to address pressing global challenges. The Competition will be held in partnership with 11 universities and five local partners, including business chambers and incubators from nine countries and cities: Brunei, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, and Hong Kong SAR. It aims to attract aspiring talent and start-ups to Hong Kong and the mainland, leveraging the city's unique advantages and resources.

