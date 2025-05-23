Travis Manion Foundation Set to Honor 10,000 Military Heroes on Memorial Day Weekend Through the Honor Project

Volunteers Expand Their Service to 60 National Cemeteries

DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Honoring the sacrifices of America's fallen military heroes, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) - one of the leading veteran service organizations in the country - is expanding its annual The Honor Project (THP) initiative to sixty cemeteries nationwide this year. Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, volunteers are set to visit thousands of our nation's fallen heroes, standing in for families and friends unable to visit their loved ones.

Since its inception in 2021, The Honor Project has encouraged families of fallen service members and battle buddies to request a personal visit to their fallen hero. Throughout Memorial Day weekend, TMF volunteers across the country will personally visit and place American-made commemorative tokens at each hero's interment location to pay their respects - pausing to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members and preserve their legacies.

During its inaugural year, TMF mobilized volunteers to visit 4,000 fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery. Now in its fifth year, The Honor Project has partnered with the National Cemetery Association to expand its reach to honor 10,000 fallen heroes, mobilizing volunteers in sixty locations across nearly thirty states including: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin.

"Each year during Memorial Day weekend, I am continually in awe of how our nation takes time to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of our fallen service members," said Ryan Manion , CEO of Travis Manion Foundation. "Five years ago, I could not have imagined that The Honor Project would have reached sixty cemeteries across the country. The exponential growth of this initiative is a testament to the strength and impact of the community we have built at TMF. It's our duty and obligation to honor the sacrifices of our nation's fallen heroes. These men and women gave their lives for a higher calling: to preserve America's freedom and to serve a purpose greater than themselves. As a nation, it's our responsibility to preserve their legacies, learn their stories, and say their names at America's most hallowed grounds."

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, please visit www.travismanion.org .

