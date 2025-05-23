Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the 14th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary on May 31, 2025.

Dr. Marc A. Riedl, Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of the U.S. HAEA Angioedema Center at the University of California, San Diego, will present safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 trials of navenibart in a presentation titled, "Navenibart for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Analysis of Safety, Pharmacokinetic, and Pharmacodynamic Data From Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 ALPHA-STAR Trial." The presentation will take place at 2:45pm CET on Saturday, May 31 at the Ensana Thermal Hotel Margitsziget in Budapest.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

