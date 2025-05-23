Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Goodbridge Capital Corp. (TSXV: GODB.P) ("Goodbridge" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to provide an update with respect to its proposed qualifying transaction with and IDEX Metals Corp. ("IDEX"), as previously disclosed in news releases dated May 28, 2024, December 3, 2024, February 10, 2025 and April 10, 2025, pursuant to which Goodbridge will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of IDEX (the "Transaction").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has filed on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, its filing statement dated May 20, 2025, which describes the Transaction and provides disclosure on the Company, IDEX, and the resulting issuer following the Transaction.

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, the Company will complete a brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") of up to 1,200,000 Units, at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for total proceeds of $600,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The targeted closing date for the Transaction and the Offering is May 30, 2025. The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all conditions set out in the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. The Company, upon and subject to completion of the Transaction, will continue under the name "IDEX Metals Corp." and trade on the TSXV under the symbol "IDEX". Final acceptance of the Transaction will occur upon the issuance of a final exchange bulletin which will provide disclose the proposed date on which the Company's common shares will resume trading. Until such time, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company's common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as required by TSXV policies.

About IDEX Metals Corp.

IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. IDEX is primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the newly discovered Hercules Copper District, Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a top-tier mining jurisdiction and surrounded by major industry players, IDEX is committed to redefining district-scale exploration in Idaho.

For more information, please visit https://idexmetals.com/.

About Goodbridge Capital Corp.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under the policies of the Exchange. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's objective is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the Exchange and, in the case of a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, Goodbridge will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information regarding the Company and the Transaction, please contact Magaly Bianchini, Chief Financial Officer at (416) 822-8525 or review the Company's public disclosure documents on www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the Transaction and the completion of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, IDEX and Goodbridge disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

