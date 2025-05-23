PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenINNEOVA Holdings Limited (INEO) is up over 51% at $1.36. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is up over 23% at $4.20. Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is up over 21% at $1.95. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is up over 18% at $110.44. Volato Group, Inc. (SOAR) is up over 16% at $2.44. Merus N.V. (MRUS) is up over 15% at $48.00. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is up over 15% at $5.95. Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD) is up over 15% at $5.20. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 11% at $2.41. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is up over 9% at $3.28.In the RedHallador Energy Company (HNRG) is down over 21% at $14.75. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (BCAX) is down over 20% at $12.50. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is down over 18% at $102.25. Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is down over 18% at $1.97. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (GYRE) is down over 14% at $9.64. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) is down over 14% at $1.40. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is down over 12% at $133.36. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) is down over 12% at $1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is down over 11% at $114.40. PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) is down over 11% at $4.97.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX