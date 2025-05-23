SERC Capital Ltd.: SERC Capital Launches Vault-X, Building the Next-Generation DeFi Operating System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / With the rapid development of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) is gradually replacing traditional financial services and becoming an important part of the global financial system. DeFi not only eliminates multiple intermediaries in the traditional financial system but also provides users with more efficient, transparent, and low-cost financial services through smart contracts and blockchain technology. In this wave, the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi market has exceeded $150 billion, reflecting strong market demand for decentralized financial services.

However, despite the rapid growth of the DeFi industry, existing platforms still face challenges such as complex operations, high user thresholds, and insufficient risk management. To address these challenges, Vault-X (VAX) has emerged as a one-stop decentralized finance platform, committed to providing safe, efficient, and transparent financial services to global users, further promoting the development and popularization of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

VAX: Building a Global Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Vault-X (VAX), launched by SERC Capital Group, combines innovative financial tools and decentralized mechanisms with the goal of transforming decentralized finance from a technological experiment into a global financial platform accessible to the masses. VAX not only integrates core functions such as lending, liquidity provision, and arbitrage trading but also ensures that users can enjoy efficient and transparent financial services without the need for third-party intermediaries through the automatic execution of smart contracts and a decentralized architecture.

The core goal of VAX is to simplify complex financial operations, enabling anyone to easily participate in the DeFi ecosystem and maximize the potential value of their assets. Through the VAX platform, users can experience innovative financial products and services brought by DeFi with low entry barriers, enjoying the same treatment as institutional investors.

Core Functions and Advantages of Vault-X

VAX has integrated a variety of DeFi services, creating a comprehensive decentralized finance platform that addresses multiple pain points in traditional financial markets. The lending service allows users to pledge digital assets to obtain stablecoins and participate in liquidity mining or other investment operations. VAX automatically adjusts lending rates through smart contracts to ensure market supply and demand balance, reducing liquidation risks. The liquidity provision feature aggregates liquidity pools from multi-chain projects to enhance transaction efficiency and reduce slippage losses, helping users achieve multiple forms of returns.

The arbitrage trading feature of VAX is particularly outstanding. The platform uses an AI-driven high-frequency arbitrage engine to scan price differences across multiple exchanges in real-time and executes arbitrage trades with millisecond-level response speed. Compared to traditional manual arbitrage methods, VAX's arbitrage efficiency has increased by more than 300 times, providing users with unprecedented opportunities to maximize profits from price fluctuations in the market.

Innovative Economic Model: VAX Vaults

To incentivize platform users, VAX has launched the innovative VAX Vaults economic model. Users can choose different investment sectors, such as lending, liquidity provision, and arbitrage, according to their personal needs to obtain stable returns. VAX Vaults adopts a modular design, allowing users to freely select investment cycles and return rates. Additionally, the VAX platform has designed reward mechanisms such as lucky number dividends, enhancing the platform's interactivity and user engagement.

The Future of Decentralized Finance: VAX's Long-Term Plan

Vault-X is not only an innovation in technology but also a revolution in financial order. As the Web3 era approaches, VAX will continue to optimize protocol performance, expand cross-chain interoperability, and introduce more real-world assets (RWAs), enabling decentralized financial services to benefit every corner of the world. Through continuous technological innovation and product optimization, VAX aims to become the leading platform in global decentralized finance, promoting the democratization of finance.

The VAX team understands that true financial innovation is not just about technological breakthroughs but also about providing inclusive financial services to global users. As decentralized finance continues to develop, VAX will remain open-minded, working with global developers and communities to push the boundaries of decentralized finance and create a more efficient and inclusive new financial ecosystem.

About SERC Capital Group

Since its establishment in 2022, SERC Capital Group has rapidly risen to become a leader in the global digital asset management field, leveraging its unique political resources, keen market insight, and strong capital strength. SERC Capital Group is committed to promoting the application of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and actively expanding into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. VAX, as one of its key strategies, will further solidify SERC Capital Group's leading position in the global financial market.

