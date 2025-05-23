Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller bGen Green e-Methanol Project in Spain Secures +€25 Million Funding from European Hydrogen Bank

bGen thermal energy storage system to be charged using renewable energy to store and provide 56 MWh of clean heat for green e-methanol production at SolWinHy Cadiz S.L.

SolWinHy selected as one the European Union's top green hydrogen projects with plans to deliver 6,500 tons of green hydrogen annually for 30,000 tons of green e-methanol, 100% renewable energy from off-grid solar and wind, and sustainable water sourced from local waste water plant

Project demonstrates the potential of hydrogen and e-fuels to decarbonize the European Union's industrial, power generation, and transportation sectors

Project is part of Brenmiller Europe's $200 million pipelineof commercial opportunities that are advancing toward funding and implementation

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today that the European Hydrogen Bank , has granted SolWinHy Cádiz S.L. (the "SolWinHy Project") in Arcos de la Frontera, Spain, €25 million in funding. From the total project CAPEX, €7 million are earmarked for Brenmiller's bGen TES. The project is slated to commence in the first quarter of 2026 when Brenmiller expects to receive a purchase order for the bGen andassociated services.

SolWinHy is a special purpose company jointly owned by leading renewable energy developers Green Enesys Group ("Green Enesys") and Viridi RE ("Viridi") to build new green hydrogen and green e-methanol projects in Europe. Green Enesys and Viridi are Brenmiller's joint venture partners in Brenmiller Europe S.L. ("Brenmiller Europe") which currently has a growing project pipeline of commercial opportunities valued at over $200 million.

"We believe that this +€25 million project funding from the European Hydrogen Bank is a strong validation of bGen's critical place in Europe's clean energy ecosystem and demonstrates the value of our industry-leading TES technology globally" stated Brenmiller's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Avi Brenmiller. "We've worked diligently with our partners Green Enesys and Viridi to complete the front-end engineering and design that led to the financing of the SolWinHy Project. This is a model for how we plan to roll out potentially up to $200 million worth of projects in Europe, by leveraging project financing and collaborations, as Brenmiller generates upfront and recurring revenues delivering bGen systems, services, and technology licensing."

José Luis Morán, Green Enesys and Viridi's Integrated Energy Solutions director added, "Brenmiller's bGen is an essential part of making SolWinHy one of the EU's top green hydrogen projects and was a key component in securing this funding, without the bGen the project could not operate off-grid, using only renewable electricity. As a partner in Brenmiller Europe, we expect several other potential bGen projects to rapidly advance toward funding and implementation as the EU prioritizes achieving its clean energy goals."

Green e-methanol, a clean energy source, is produced from hydrogen that is sourced from renewable electricity and captured biogenic carbon dioxide. The SolWinHy Project is being designed to produce over 30,000 tons of green e-methanol per year and will incorporate 54 MWh of wind and 130 MWp of photovoltaic electricity production disconnected from the electrical grid, generating power exclusively from renewable energy with no impact on Spain's national grid. The SolWinHy Project is expected to integrate bGen thermal energy storage capabilities with a 56 MWh capacity.

About SolWinHy

SolWinHy Cádiz is an innovative green methanol production plant located in Arcos de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain. As the first project in a series aimed at advancing renewable energy, this facility is set to produce 30,000 tons of E-Methanol annually. The plant is powered entirely by renewable energy, utilizing a 130 MW solar PV installation and a 54 MW wind farm. This setup allows the facility to operate independently of the national grid in island mode, ensuring that all hydrogen and methanol production is 100% renewable. An 80 MW electrolyzer generates green hydrogen, which is combined with biogenic CO2 to produce methanol. The project is situated on 463 hectares of agricultural land, secured through a 35-year lease with the option to extend for an additional five years. SolWinHy Cádiz is strategically positioned to supply green methanol to Germany, with advanced negotiations already underway with potential off-takers.

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

