CONQUERing Earns Top Spot in Cincinnati Business Courier's Fast 55 Rankings

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / CONQUERing, the innovative jewelry brand redefining meaningful self-expression, has been named the #1 fastest-growing company in the $1-$5 million revenue category at the Cincinnati Business Courier's 2025 Fast 55 Awards.

Left to right: Hallie Montague, Director of Brand & Partnerships; Tammy Nelson, Founder & CEO, Jake Nelson Co-creator & Director of ecomm & Product Development; Alisha Molloy, Business Director

Each year, the Cincinnati Business Courier recognizes the 55 fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Cincinnati region based on revenue growth over the past three years. From those 55 honorees, just five are selected as winners - one from each revenue tier. CONQUERing took top honors in the $1-$5 million category, distinguishing itself among the region's most dynamic and high-performing businesses.

This award means the world to us," said Tammy Nelson, Founder & CEO of CONQUERing. "It's a celebration of the hard work and creativity of our team, and the momentum we've built together over the past few years. Being recognized as the fastest-growing company in our category is an incredible honor - and a milestone we're proud to share with our customers, who've made it all possible. We're proud of how far we've come - and even more excited for what's next."

What began as a single "spin to reveal" ring design has blossomed into a global jewelry brand offering an expansive and interchangeable collection. Today, CONQUERing features hundreds of crystals, crafted metals, and mosaic stones that can be mixed and matched across rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more - giving customers the freedom to create pieces that reflect their mood, style, and identity.

The 2025 Fast 55 Awards ceremony was held on May 20 and brought together business leaders from across the tri-state area to honor excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustained growth.

About CONQUERing

Founded in 2020, CONQUERing is a woman-owned, globally recognized jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that blend fashion and function, serving as both stylish accessories and fidget-friendly tools. With more than 150,000 customers worldwide, the brand has built a loyal community drawn to its blend of empowerment, creativity, and connection. CONQUERing's rapid growth has been fueled by its commitment to innovation and inclusion-earning honors from Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards and Milan Jewelry Week. More than just jewelry, CONQUERing creates meaningful pieces that help people feel confident, inspired, and connected - and continues to grow as a positive force in the fashion and lifestyle space. Learn more at www.myconquering.com.

