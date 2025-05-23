Sound.me Crosses 2.5 Million Registered Creators and Becomes #1 App in South Africa

The Largest Influencer Marketplace, Sound.me, Surpasses 2.5 Million Registered Creators and Becomes the #1 App in South Africa, Overtaking ChatGPT and TikTok on the App Store.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Sound.me, the fastest-growing influencer marketplace, has once again gone viral - this time in South Africa, where it has surged to become the #1 app across both iOS and Android app stores. With over 2.5 million creators now registered on the platform, Sound.me is rapidly becoming the go-to tool for short-form content creators around the world, especially when it comes down to promoting music.

Sound Me Logo

Sound.me logo

This marks the third time Sound.me has topped app charts globally, following viral breakouts in Latin America just a few months ago and the South East Asia last year.

"We built Sound.me to be like Uber for influencers - you sign up, get matched to campaigns, and earn based on how well your content performs," said Alex Akimov, founder of Sound.me. "You don't need a huge following or a management team. If you can create great content, you can make real money."

Sound.me allows artists, brands, and record labels to launch performance-driven campaigns at scale, while creators - whether they have 1,000 or 1 million followers - earn money based on how their videos perform using real-time metrics.

The platform's viral growth is fueled by success stories from creators who have earned real income through Sound.me campaigns - without needing to negotiate deals, hire a manager, or work with an agency.

Key Stats:

Fastest growing influencer marketplace. Over 2.5 million registered creators worldwide

#1 app in South Africa , after topping charts in Colombia and the Philippines

Thousands of active campaigns from artists, brands, and record labels worldwide

Performance-based payouts to creators

As the global creator economy shifts toward scalable, merit-based monetization, Sound.me is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of influencer platforms.

About Sound.me

Sound.me is a self-serve, performance-based influencer marketplace that connects artists, brands, and record labels with creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. The platform makes it easy for creators to earn money based on how well their content performs - with no negotiations, no middlemen, and no need for a massive following.

SOURCE: Sound.me

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sound.me-crosses-2.5-million-registered-creators-and-becomes-%231-1030891