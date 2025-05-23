Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Passes USDA Inspection, Advances Mission to Make America Healthy Again

Finanznachrichten News

YEMASSEE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), a leader in biomedical research and primate care, is proud to announce that it has passed its most recent USDA inspection with a perfect record - zero citations and full compliance.

The successful inspection underscores AGI's unwavering commitment to world-class animal care, scientific excellence, and public health. This milestone comes as part of AGI's broader initiative to "Make America Healthy Again," a campaign focused on strengthening U.S. biomedical infrastructure and accelerating the development of life-saving medical breakthroughs.

"This inspection result is a testament to the incredible team at Alpha Genesis and our shared mission to improve health outcomes for all Americans," said Dr. Greg Westergaard, President and CEO of AGI. "We believe that cutting-edge science and compassionate care go hand-in-hand. That's how we help Make America Healthy Again."

AGI has recently invested in advanced veterinary facilities, expanded animal enrichment programs, and implemented new training for staff - all aimed at enhancing welfare and research quality. The USDA's clean inspection result reflects the organization's proactive, professional approach to research and animal husbandry.

Make America Healthy Again is more than a slogan - it's AGI's guiding philosophy. By supplying the biomedical community with ethically maintained nonhuman primate models, AGI supports the development of vaccines, therapies, and treatments that directly benefit American families.

Alpha Genesis remains focused on transparency, accountability, and excellence as it partners with government agencies, universities, and private sector innovators to tackle the world's most pressing health challenges.

Contact Information

Dr. Greg Westergaard
President and CEO
gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com
843-589-5190

.

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.



Related Documents:
  • AGI USDA Inspection Report 20250520.pdf


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alpha-genesis-passes-usda-inspection-advances-mission-to-make-america-1031108

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.