Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Passes USDA Inspection, Advances Mission to Make America Healthy Again

YEMASSEE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), a leader in biomedical research and primate care, is proud to announce that it has passed its most recent USDA inspection with a perfect record - zero citations and full compliance.

The successful inspection underscores AGI's unwavering commitment to world-class animal care, scientific excellence, and public health. This milestone comes as part of AGI's broader initiative to "Make America Healthy Again," a campaign focused on strengthening U.S. biomedical infrastructure and accelerating the development of life-saving medical breakthroughs.

"This inspection result is a testament to the incredible team at Alpha Genesis and our shared mission to improve health outcomes for all Americans," said Dr. Greg Westergaard, President and CEO of AGI. "We believe that cutting-edge science and compassionate care go hand-in-hand. That's how we help Make America Healthy Again."

AGI has recently invested in advanced veterinary facilities, expanded animal enrichment programs, and implemented new training for staff - all aimed at enhancing welfare and research quality. The USDA's clean inspection result reflects the organization's proactive, professional approach to research and animal husbandry.

Make America Healthy Again is more than a slogan - it's AGI's guiding philosophy. By supplying the biomedical community with ethically maintained nonhuman primate models, AGI supports the development of vaccines, therapies, and treatments that directly benefit American families.

Alpha Genesis remains focused on transparency, accountability, and excellence as it partners with government agencies, universities, and private sector innovators to tackle the world's most pressing health challenges.

