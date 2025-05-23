Inspirational Author of 10 Books, Best-Selling Writer, and Registered Nurse Tamara Dalton Announces the Pre-Launch of Her Life-Changing Book 'Discover the Transformative Power of Mindfulness' After Losing Her Son to PTSD and Suicide

Based on the true story of losing her son, Tamara Dalton's new book is a timely guide for anyone navigating grief, PTSD, or emotional burnout.

LADY LAKE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Tamara Dalton, best-selling author, motivational speaker, certified life and wellness coach, and registered nurse, announces the pre-launch of her most personal and powerful work yet: Discover the Transformative Power of Mindfulness. The book, which is already generating attention ahead of its release, draws from Dalton's deeply personal experience with grief after the tragic loss of her 24-year-old son, Daniel, a Navy SEAL who struggled with PTSD and died by suicide.

Tamara has also experienced the loss of an infant son, making her perspective on pain, healing, and resilience both unique and profound. Discover the Transformative Power of Mindfulness is a compelling blend of raw personal storytelling and practical guidance, aimed at helping readers embrace grief, cultivate inner strength, and reclaim a sense of purpose through mindfulness.

"When Daniel died, I thought my life had ended, too," said Tamara Dalton, author and wellness coach. "Mindfulness became my anchor-it didn't erase the pain, but it taught me how to stay present through it, to breathe through the heartbreak, and to rebuild one moment at a time. I realized that healing isn't about forgetting or moving on; it's about learning to carry the love forward in a new way. This book is my way of helping others do the same-to find peace, even in the midst of unimaginable loss."

Dalton brings decades of experience as a hospital-based registered nurse and patient case manager, alongside her role as a Certified Life Coach and doctoral graduate in Divinity as a Spiritualist. She's currently pursuing credentials as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, integrating clinical care with spiritual and emotional wellness.

Her upcoming book provides practical mindfulness techniques for managing emotional pain, moving through trauma, and reconnecting with one's authentic self. Tamara's work has long focused on emotional healing, stress management, and spiritual resilience. She explores the deeper connection between individuals and the universe-helping others restore balance between the physical and spiritual self through her one-on-one work and published writing.

As the author of 10 inspirational books-including the Amazon best-seller The Art of Coping - Tamara is known for helping others find calm, clarity, and meaning even in life's darkest moments.

Discover the Transformative Power of Mindfulness is expected to be released later this year. As part of its pre-launch visibility, the title will be featured on the book's cover and in upcoming events, including media appearances and community gatherings.

For readers who have experienced deep loss, chronic stress, or life-altering challenges, Dalton's newest work offers more than comfort-it offers a lifeline. To learn more or sign up for the pre-launch updates, visit Tamara Dalton's official website.

About Tamara Dalton

Tamara Dalton is a best-selling author, registered nurse, and certified life coach with decades of experience in healthcare, spiritual wellness, and emotional healing. With advanced degrees in nursing and divinity, she empowers individuals to manage grief, anxiety, and stress through mindfulness, practical tools, and a deep connection to self-bridging science and spirituality in every page she writes.

Contact Information

Tamara Dalton

Website: https://tamaradalton.com

Email: Tamaradalton27@yahoo.com

Cell: 407-840-3133

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tamara-dalton-9596b6323

SOURCE: Tamara Dalton

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspirational-author-of-10-books-best-selling-writer-and-registe-1031247