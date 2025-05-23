PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has been recognized as one of "Europe's Best Employers 2025" by the Financial Times. The list includes companies that are highly recommended by their own employees and employees working at other companies in their industry sector.

The list was compiled via an independent, anonymous survey developed by rankings firm Statista from a large sample of European employees working for companies with at least 500 employees in Europe. The final score is based on personal recommendation (the willingness of employees to recommend their employer) and public recommendation (the willingness to recommend other employers in their industry sector).

"It's an honor to be recognized not only by our own employees but also by those working in our industry," said Rob Massy, PPG senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We pride ourselves on providing fulfilling work environments for our approximately 45,000 employees worldwide to advance our purpose to protect and beautify the world."

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523686416/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications, EMEA

+31 6 5121 6579

awood@ppg.com

www.ppg.com