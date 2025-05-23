Equity Insider: AI Could Add $461 Billion to Global Healthcare--And These New Platforms Are Leading the Charge

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - A new report from Philips reveals a growing divide between doctors and patients when it comes to AI in healthcare. While 63% of surveyed healthcare professionals believe AI can help improve outcomes, only 48% of patients share that optimism. As researchers explore what's needed for successful AI adoption in healthcare, major players in tech and biotech are already moving ahead-recent updates have come from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT), CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Analysts at MarketsandMarkets expect the AI healthcare sector to grow at a 38.6% CAGR, topping $110 billion by 2030. Accenture goes even further, estimating AI could inject another $461 billion in added value by 2035-amplifying impact across a global healthcare system already on track to surpass $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), in partnership with Ainnova Tech, is positioning its Vision AI platform at the forefront of predictive healthcare. The company is in advanced discussions to acquire or exclusively license a patented early disease detection technology that could significantly enhance its diagnostic capabilities. If finalized, the deal would allow Vision AI to generate clinical insights even in the absence of a complete patient dataset-unlocking earlier intervention opportunities and supporting a more proactive model of care.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), said of AAC's aim to continue to add to its portfolio. "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

The potential acquisition aligns with Avant and Ainnova's shared mission to deliver scalable, preventive health tools that merge retinal imaging, vital sign monitoring, and machine learning into one streamlined platform. Vision AI is already positioned as a next-generation diagnostic engine for chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney dysfunction. Now, the joint venture is pushing further-evaluating breakthrough technologies that could detect emerging health issues at a pre-symptomatic stage.

Recent platform updates saw four proprietary algorithms-trained on over 2.3 million real-world clinical cases-fully integrated into Vision AI. The addition of new IP from this proposed deal would mark a significant leap forward, enabling predictive models to extract meaningful signals from even limited patient data.

Avant and Ainnova view this initiative as part of a broader strategy to consolidate breakthrough tools that make early disease detection more scalable, mobile, and applicable across diverse healthcare settings. While a final agreement has yet to be announced, the companies have stated they will keep shareholders informed as developments progress.

In parallel, Avant has entered formal discussions to acquire Ainnova outright-building on their existing alignment under the Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) structure. The timing is deliberate, coming just ahead of a planned FDA pre-submission meeting this July. A completed merger would unify operations, reduce internal complexity, and bolster the joint venture's regulatory readiness as it prepares for potential U.S. market entry.

"We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders," said Vargas. "It will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally."

At the center of this initiative is Vision AI-a non-invasive screening platform that integrates retinal imaging, vital sign monitoring, and machine-learning models to flag early indicators of chronic disease. The system targets conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular issues, kidney and liver disorders, and type 2 diabetes. Operated under the AAC structure, the joint venture holds global rights to Vision AI, which has demonstrated over 90% sensitivity in early detection based on research cited by the NIH.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where Vision AI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vargas. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

While many AI healthcare platforms remain stuck in pilot stages, Avant's Vision AI is already live across multiple Latin American markets-including Chile, Mexico, and Brazil-where it's actively being used in clinical settings. These real-world deployments are generating essential data on safety and efficacy, while also providing user feedback that guides ongoing system improvements.

To broaden its diagnostic reach, the Ai-nova joint venture recently integrated four additional algorithms into the platform. Each was trained on a dataset of more than 2.3 million clinical records, enhancing Vision AI's precision across a wider spectrum of chronic diseases. With active momentum abroad and U.S. regulatory discussions now underway, Avant's trajectory appears to be moving from early validation toward broader market penetration.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) has officially launched Augusta, a next-generation AI-powered platform targeting precision neurology. Designed for patient stratification, biomarker discovery, and accelerated drug development, Augusta integrates multiomics, contingent AI, phenoclustering, and in silico screening into one modular system.

"The Augusta platform is about validation," said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro Inc. "We're setting a new bar for how AI can be responsibly and effectively deployed in clinical and experimental settings."

The platform has already demonstrated early success in Parkinson's disease and epilepsy, with expansion plans underway for additional neurological conditions.

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) has launched its Non-Animal Navigator solution to help drug developers reduce reliance on animal testing, aligning with the FDA's Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies.

"The FDA announcement and roadmap pave the way for more model-informed drug development approaches that are predictive, efficient, and ethical," said William F. Feehery, CEO of Certara Inc. "It is part of a growing industry adoption trend to use scientifically robust new approach methodologies (NAMs) like AI-enabled biosimulation to improve strategic decision-making and success rates at every phase of drug development."

The new offering combines strategic regulatory guidance with AI-enabled biosimulation, providing an ethical and efficient pathway through early-stage drug development. With adoption already underway, Certara's platform offers a future-ready model for companies advancing biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and ADCs.

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD) has been named Maxim Group's "Top Healthcare IT Pick for 2025," with analysts citing the company's AI-first strategy, strong financial performance, and discounted valuation as key drivers.

"AI is now deeply integrated into our operations-from documentation and revenue cycle management to patient engagement and analytics," said Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud Inc. "This is not an add-on, it is a foundational capability that is changing how healthcare is delivered and experienced."

The firm recently launched its AI Center of Excellence and introduced purpose-built tools like cirrusAI Notes and cirrusAI Voice to streamline clinical workflows and improve patient engagement. CareCloud plans to scale its AI team from 50 to 500 by year-end, deepening its role as a leader in applied healthcare AI.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has introduced its healthcare agent orchestrator-a multi-agent AI framework designed to support complex clinical workflows, such as tumor boards, by analyzing multimodal data across imaging, genomics, and electronic health records.

"The vision of the healthcare agent orchestrator is to rapidly surface, summarize, and take action on relevant multimodal medical information for each complex cancer case, so hours of review can become minutes," said Dr. Joshua Warner, Radiologist at UW Health and Assistant Professor of Radiology, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. "Collaborating with Microsoft allows us to explore the value of these models for tumor boards and beyond."

Now available through Azure AI Foundry, the system enables clinicians and developers to coordinate specialized AI agents directly within Microsoft Teams and Office tools, streamlining hours of expert analysis into minutes. Leading institutions like Stanford, Johns Hopkins, and Providence are already piloting the technology to accelerate cancer diagnosis, clinical trial matching, and treatment planning.

