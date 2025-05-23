Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - ANGLIAN WATER ANNOUNCES £500M SHAREHOLDER EQUITY INJECTION

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Anglian Water Group Limited ("Anglian Water"), the ultimate parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, has today released the following announcement:

23 May 2025

ANGLIAN WATER ANNOUNCES £500M SHAREHOLDER EQUITY INJECTION

Anglian Water is pleased to announce that our shareholders have provided unconditional and legally binding commitments to inject £500m into the Anglian Water Group, pro-rata to their current shareholdings. This investment reflects shareholders' continuing confidence in both the business and the strength of our arguments to the CMA, as well as government's recent commitment to address the long-term attractiveness of the sector to investors.

The shareholder equity commitment forms part of the group's plans which were announced in March 2025 ( AWG: Information Centre ) to strengthen the capital structure ahead of anticipated regulatory reforms and reflecting the group's desire to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings.

£300m will be provided by early September 2025 and paid down the group structure to Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc, (the borrowing entity at midco which also includes Osprey Acquisitions Limited) where it will be used to repay a £240m bond which matures in March 2026, as well as repayment of drawn bank revolving credit facilities.

The remaining £200m balance of shareholder funding will be provided to the Group by early June 2026, when we plan to cycle the funds down the group structure to Aigrette Financing (Issuer) plc, the unrated topco borrowing entity, where it will be used to repay £200m of bank loans maturing in mid-June 2026.

