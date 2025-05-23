Fund Manager Jayden Scott Partners with Wilshire Financial Group to Revolutionize Midwest Business Funding Through The Mountain Movers Firm

SAGINAW, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Jayden Scott , a trailblazing Search Fund Manager renowned for his innovative strategies and successful track record in business acquisitions, has announced a transformative partnership with Wilshire Financial Group, a trusted leader in strategic business funding for over 18 years. This collaboration positions Scott's firm, The Mountain Movers Firm, as the exclusive Midwest partner for Wilshire's cutting-edge funding programs.

The partnership represents Scott's unwavering commitment to empowering business owners, investors, and C-suite executives with innovative solutions to grow and diversify their financial opportunities. Through this collaboration, The Mountain Movers Firm will deliver a full suite of funding services to the Midwest, including shelf entities, aged corporations, unsecured loans, and strategic CFO placements.

"This partnership reflects my dedication to consistently creating scalable opportunities," said Jayden Scott , President of The Mountain Movers Firm. "We're not just bringing funding solutions to the Midwest; we're building a bridge for entrepreneurs, investors, and executives to thrive in a dynamic and competitive market."

A Vision for Midwest Growth

The partnership enables Midwest businesses to access innovative funding services, providing tailored solutions for entrepreneurs and investors to accelerate growth. With exclusive licensing rights to Wilshire's programs, The Mountain Movers Firm aims to revolutionize how funding and financial leadership are delivered to the region.

Key services include:

Shelf and Aged Corporations : Pre-vetted entities to fast-track funding eligibility.

Unsecured Business Loans : Simplified funding options requiring no tax returns or bank statements.

Strategic CFO Placements : High-level financial leadership to optimize growth opportunities.

In-House Financing Solutions: Access to high-limit credit lines, business credit cards, and working capital.

"By partnering with Wilshire Financial Group, we're not only meeting funding needs but creating long-term opportunities for businesses and investors," Scott added.

The Wilshire Advantage

For nearly two decades, Wilshire Financial Group has been a pioneer in delivering customized funding solutions to businesses across the U.S. This partnership represents a significant step in expanding their reach, offering Midwest businesses an unparalleled combination of expertise and innovation.

Caesar Osorio Executive Director of Wilshire Financial Group, shared his excitement about the collaboration:

"The Midwest is a region of immense potential. Partnering with Jayden Scott positions us to bring extraordinary value to businesses and investors, driving sustainable growth and creating lasting impact."

Bill James, President of Wilshire Financial Group, added:

"This partnership reflects a shared vision for empowering entrepreneurs and investors. Jayden Scott's expertise and leadership align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional funding solutions."

Opportunities for Investors and Executives

The Mountain Movers Firm's partnership with Wilshire Financial Group extends beyond businesses, offering investors and C-suite executives unique opportunities to diversify their portfolios and expand their leadership capabilities.

Chadwick Twillman, Vice President of The Mountain Movers Firm, commented:

"We're creating a platform where businesses, executives, and investors can come together to achieve remarkable outcomes. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to innovation and growth."

Call to Action: A Partnership That Delivers Results

Entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across the Midwest now have access to innovative funding programs designed to foster growth and financial success. To learn more about these opportunities, visit JaydenScott.com or contact the press team at Press@JaydenScott.com or 1-800-269-3891.

About Jayden Scott

Jayden Scott is a visionary Search Fund Manager and the President of The Mountain Movers Firm, specializing in business acquisitions and innovative funding strategies. Known for his strategic foresight and ability to empower entrepreneurs and investors, Scott is committed to creating scalable, high-impact opportunities that drive long-term success.

About Wilshire Financial Group

Wilshire Financial Group is a trusted leader in strategic business funding, offering over 18 years of experience in providing services such as shelf entities, aged corporations, unsecured funding, and CFO placements. Their mission is to empower businesses and investors with the tools and resources needed to thrive in competitive markets.

