As the use of renewable generation continues to expand, the company is responding to the increased demand for long-term energy storage solutions with new systems for the utility-scale market. At The smarter E 2025, Envision Energy unveiled three new energy storage products, including the EN 8 Pro, an 8 MWh container that packs 60% more energy than the company's 5 MWh container, in the same space. In his interview, Envision's Chief Engineer, Dr. Kotub Uddin, said this is the equivalent of 240 Wh per liter, making it the most energy dense product on the market. Envision also launched the EN ACSkid-10000 ...

