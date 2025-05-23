Anzeige
Gladstone Investment Corporation Invests In Sun State Nursery & Landscaping
Gladstone Investment Corporation Invests In Sun State Nursery & Landscaping

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its investment in Sun State Nursery & Landscaping, LLC ("Sun State"), in partnership with Everglades Equity, LLC. Gladstone Investment provided senior secured debt and equity in support of the transaction

Sun State, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading commercial landscaping installation and maintenance provider in the Jacksonville area. "We are looking forward to working with Everglades, President Paul Kassab, and the team at Sun State to build on the company's established reputation in the Jacksonville market. We look forward to supporting Sun State through its next phase of growth," said Christopher Lee, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

"We are thrilled to be adding another quality portfolio company to Gladstone Investment's assets through this acquisition, as we expect it to produce both income for dividends to shareholders and longer-term capital appreciation for capital gains," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Sun State and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Sun State to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-invests-in-sun-state-nursery-and-landscaping-1031253

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
