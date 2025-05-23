New Frontier For Options Traders: Powerdex Launches On Solana, Unlocking 80+ Altcoin Markets And Hybrid Low-Fee Execution

BRISTOL, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / PowerTrade, the leading crypto options trading and investment platform, is proud to announce the launch of PowerDEX on Solana, marking a significant milestone in its mission to democratize access to altcoin options. Already live on Ethereum and Base, PowerDEX's expansion to Solana adds secure on-chain custody and settlement, giving professional and retail traders access to 80 altcoin option markets and 100,000 products.

"We set out to break down the barriers to altcoin options trading," said Mario Gomez Lozada, Founder & CEO of PowerTrade. "By bringing PowerDEX to Solana, we're delivering the speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency that traders demand-without sacrificing any of the advanced options features they've come to expect."

Why PowerDEX on Solana Matters

On-Chain Self-Custody & Transparency

PowerDEX on Solana offers fully on-chain settlements and self-custody of funds, ensuring that users maintain complete control of their assets.

Deep Liquidity Across 80 Altcoin Markets

Leveraging PowerTrade's industry-leading liquidity infrastructure, PowerDEX Solana supports over 80 unique altcoin options markets today (targeting 150+ by mid-2025) and more than 100,000 distinct option instruments-including daily 0DTEs, weekly expiries, and up to six-month maturities. This depth of liquidity is unmatched in DeFi.

Ultra-short-term Option Products

PowerDEX will launch 10-minute and 1-hour BTC options-the first exchange-listed contracts of their kind, to our knowledge. These products cater to retail and "crypto degen" traders; roll-outs across altcoin markets will follow shortly.

Multi-Collateral Flexibility

Users can post collateral in USDC, SOL only for now. Idle holdings become productive, as collateral can be deployed to earn yield or used to power more sophisticated multi-leg strategies.

Professional-Grade Tools on-chain

RFQ & Block Trades: Request-for-Quote functionality powered by AI/LLM technology.

Multi-Leg Strategy Builder: Construct up to 10-leg option structures-like butterflies or iron condors-atomically on-chain.

SPAN Margin Engine: Optimises collateral requirements across your entire portfolio, reducing capital drag and maximizing leverage efficiency.

PowerDEX vs. Traditional & Crypto-Native Venues

Feature PowerDEX (Solana) TradFi Exchanges Crypto Exchanges Altcoin Coverage 80+ markets / 100K+ contracts Limited (BTC/ETH) Very Limited Tx Speed <400 ms Seconds-minutes Seconds-minutes Settlement On-chain, transparent Off-chain Partial Collateral USDC, SOL Cash only Single token Margin Engine Portfolio SPAN Varies Basic

Foundational Vision & Market Opportunity

Founded on the thesis that the crypto options market is poised for explosive growth, PowerTrade has consistently pushed the frontier of altcoin derivatives. While perpetual futures currently dominate 71% of crypto trading volume (˜ $690 billion daily), options represent only 2-3% ($20-30 billion).

With PowerDEX's launch on Solana, PowerTrade tackles the three core barriers that have historically stymied altcoin options:

Diversity of Offerings: A single venue offering deep coverage across over 150 markets-Solana adds one more high-performance chain to the roster.

Pricing & Liquidity Complexity: Decades of TradFi expertise combined with sophisticated risk engines power reliable pricing and on-chain market-making.

High Capital & Technical Barriers: By abstracting the complexity of collateral management, margin, and risk, PowerDEX invites both newcomers and professionals to participate.

What Traders Can Do Today on PowerDEX Solana

Hedge Altcoin Positions: Use puts to protect long SOL or other token investments from downside risk.

Income Generation: Sell covered calls on SOL or 80 other altcoin markets while earning premium income in USDC.

Directional Bets: Deploy call spreads or long calls to capitalize on rallies in emerging tokens.

Complex Strategies: Build call/put spreads, butterflies, calendar spreads, iron condors, or custom multi-leg trades with intuitive on-chain tools.

Yield Enhancement: Collateralize idle tokens to provision liquidity and earn delta-1 spreads-targeting 20-30% annualized returns.

Looking Ahead

With PowerDEX now live on Ethereum, Base, and Solana, PowerDEX is on track to support 150+ options markets by Q3 2025. Upcoming features include:

Structured Products Launch: Automated yield-bearing derivatives for retail investors.

Expanded Settlement Currencies: Adding more multi-collateral options.

About PowerDEX

PowerDEX is a leading crypto trading and investment platform specializing in options and related products, with a focus on empowering clients to grow and protect capital through innovative financial solutions. Founded by veterans of Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Lehman Brothers, and Bloomberg, PowerTrade's mission is to become the premier altcoin options venue in both centralized and decentralized ecosystems.

Learn more and start trading: https://dex.power.trade/

