The development of bigger battery energy storage systems (BESS) is booming in Italy, but deployment of residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) equipment fell in 2024. From ESS News Italy added more energy storage capacity in 2024 despite fewer installations, as larger utility-scale BESS exceeding 1 MWh dominated the market, according to a new report by industry group Anie. Grid operator Terna's registration data show a decline in residential and C&I battery installations, according to the Anie division of national business organization Confindustria. "Installed [energy storage] capacity ...

