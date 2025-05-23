LILYSILK Unveils Breathable, Stretchable, and Machine-Washable Silk Jersey Collection for Summer 2025

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the Silk Jersey Capsule Collection, available online starting May 23. Combining the softness of knitwear with the elegance of silk, the new line redefines everyday luxury with seven versatile, breathable pieces designed for the summer season.

At the heart of this collection is Silk Jersey, a fabric crafted using natural protein fibers and a specialized weaving technique that brings together the best of both worlds: the stretch and softness of jersey with the breathability and sheen of high-grade silk. Lightweight, cool to the touch, and hypoallergenic, Silk Jersey offers a luxuriously comfortable experience ideal for warmer weather.

LILYSILK's Silk Jersey is lighter than cotton and cooler than linen, making it a smart, stylish choice for those seeking comfort without compromising elegance. Crafted from 6A-grade mulberry silk, the brand has enhanced the material's durability with added stretch and machine-washable functionality - turning timeless silk into an easy-care staple.

The seven-piece capsule includes five t-shirts, one shirt, and one skirt. Each piece blends form with function, offering refined silhouettes that complement modern lifestyles.

Slim Fitted Silk Jersey Tee: Designed to flatter with a slim fit and balanced length, this tee accentuates the figure while staying breathable and fresh. Available in four colors, it embodies quiet confidence and everyday grace.

Oversized Silk Jersey Tee: Draped and effortless, this tee transitions effortlessly from day to night, offering understated elegance in three calming tones.

Silk Jersey Cowl-Neck Sleeveless Top: Featuring a deep, structured cowl neckline and hidden anti-slip tape, this top layers beautifully under summer jackets for a refined yet comfortable look.

"As we welcome the summer season, I'm proud to unveil our Silk Jersey Capsule Collection, which embodies the essence of LILYSILK: innovation, elegance, and intention," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "By reimagining the properties of silk with a breathable knit structure, we've created timeless garments that move with you, from sunlit mornings to starlit evenings."

This summer, LILYSILK invites consumers to embrace luxurious self-care through thoughtful clothing that fits both body and lifestyle - whether traveling, working, or unwinding at home.

