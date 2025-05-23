Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3DSL8 | ISIN: CA01626P1484 | Ticker-Symbol: CJA1
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 16:41
43,790 Euro
+0,81 % +0,350
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,50043,68017:32
43,51043,70017:31
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.: Circle K Launches First European EV Charging-Only Convenience Store in Gothenburg, Sweden

Finanznachrichten News

Largest dedicated convenience/EV hub in the global Circle K network

LAVAL, QC, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle?K today officially opens its first electric-vehicle charging-only location in Europe, located in Gårda, near central Gothenburg. With ten ultra-fast chargers and a 100?m² (1,076 ft²) convenience store, Gårda is the largest EV charging-only convenience location in Circle K's global network.

Hans-Olav Høidahl, EVP European Operations and Global eMobility, comments on Circle K's EV journey in Europe, "Our new location at Gårda marks a significant step in our ambition to win the EV customer - offering easy and convenient charging with a complete retail experience. With ultra-fast chargers, great food and beverage options, Wi-Fi and ample seating, the site has been designed to meet our customers' needs. It's a safe harbor on the road, and a clear step forward in our ambition to be the preferred on-the-go charging destination across Europe."

Circle?K Gårda is well-positioned alongside Sweden's E6 motorway, which carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily and is host to over 10,000 people who work in the vicinity. Its ten ultra-fast 400?kW chargers power vehicles from zero to 80 percent in about fifteen minutes, while the store - which offers fresh pizza, kebab, and award-winning sausage - gives customers a comfortable gathering space that brings new life and convenience in the neighborhood.

The opening of the Gårda location follows on the heels of Circle K's largest EV charging hub launch in Järna, Sweden. The company's European network now includes more than 3,000 Circle K branded chargers and continues to grow quickly to meet rising demand. With approximately 17,000 locations worldwide, Circle?K is uniquely positioned to support the growing transition to electric mobility and to deliver the convenience customers expect, wherever they drive.

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Mathieu Brunet, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4362, investor.relations@couche-tard.com; Questions from media - Media Relations: Lisa Koenig, Head of Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, communication@couche-tard.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circle-k-launches-first-european-ev-charging-only-convenience-store-in-gothenburg-sweden-302464324.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
