Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group completes the acquisition of Delta Wines

Viva Wine Group AB ("Viva Wine Group" or "the Company") announces today that the previously communicated agreement to acquire 88.6 percent of the shares in Delta Wines Holding 2 B.V. ("Delta Wines") has been completed as planned.

The closing of the transaction took place today, May 23, 2025, and the purchase price (see below) was paid in cash. Viva Wine Group will as of May 23, 2025, consolidate Delta Wines into its current segment for the Nordics, which will henceforth be referred to as "Business-to-Business" (B2B). The segment consisting of the Company's existing e-Com operations will be referred to as "Business-to-Consumer" (B2C).

The acquisition in brief:

Viva Wine Group entered into a binding agreement on May 15, 2025, to acquire 88.6 percent of the shares in Delta Wines for a purchase price of approximately EUR 57 million[1]. The purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately EUR 76 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

The combined annual net sales for Viva Wine Group and Delta Wines exceed SEK 6 billion, with a joint EBITDA margin of approximately 8,4 percent.[2]

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Viva Wine Group's earnings per share from the completion of the transaction, excluding potential synergies.

The transaction is fully financed through a new long-term loan facility.

[1] For further information about the transaction, please refer to the Company's press release from May 15, 2025.

[2] Under the assumption that Delta Wines would have been part of the Viva Wine Group during 2024. All financial information is preliminary and refers to unaudited IFRS figures for the purpose of describing the hypothetical financial impact after Viva Wine Group's acquisition of Delta Wines. Delta Wines' financial information is translated to SEK based on currency rates for the corresponding period.

