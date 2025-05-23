Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:11
3,780 Euro
-0,26 % -0,010
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8503,91017:33
23.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group completes the acquisition of Delta Wines

Finanznachrichten News

Viva Wine Group AB ("Viva Wine Group" or "the Company") announces today that the previously communicated agreement to acquire 88.6 percent of the shares in Delta Wines Holding 2 B.V. ("Delta Wines") has been completed as planned.

The closing of the transaction took place today, May 23, 2025, and the purchase price (see below) was paid in cash. Viva Wine Group will as of May 23, 2025, consolidate Delta Wines into its current segment for the Nordics, which will henceforth be referred to as "Business-to-Business" (B2B). The segment consisting of the Company's existing e-Com operations will be referred to as "Business-to-Consumer" (B2C).

The acquisition in brief:

  • Viva Wine Group entered into a binding agreement on May 15, 2025, to acquire 88.6 percent of the shares in Delta Wines for a purchase price of approximately EUR 57 million[1]. The purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately EUR 76 million on a cash and debt-free basis.
  • The combined annual net sales for Viva Wine Group and Delta Wines exceed SEK 6 billion, with a joint EBITDA margin of approximately 8,4 percent.[2]
  • The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on Viva Wine Group's earnings per share from the completion of the transaction, excluding potential synergies.
  • The transaction is fully financed through a new long-term loan facility.

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

For further information, please contact:
Linn Gäfvert, CFO, Viva Wine Group
Tel: +46 730 86 89 90
Email: linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

Emil Sallnäs, VD Viva Wine Group
Tel: +46 709 56 58 72
Email: emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

[1] For further information about the transaction, please refer to the Company's press release from May 15, 2025.
[2] Under the assumption that Delta Wines would have been part of the Viva Wine Group during 2024. All financial information is preliminary and refers to unaudited IFRS figures for the purpose of describing the hypothetical financial impact after Viva Wine Group's acquisition of Delta Wines. Delta Wines' financial information is translated to SEK based on currency rates for the corresponding period.

Viva Wine Group is the leading wine group in the Nordic monopoly markets, with a strong position in the European e-commerce market for wine. The Group consists of a collection of entrepreneurial companies with head office in Stockholm, developed through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group develops, markets, and sells both wholly owned and partner brands and offers affordable quality wines from all over the world to consumers in locations such as the Nordic countries, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, and the Netherlands. Sustainability is one of our foremost driving forces and we are a leader within certified ethical and organic wine. www.vivagroup.se/en

