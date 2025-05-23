Action Against Hunger Appoints Five New Board Members To Help Address the Global Hunger Crisis

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Update from on the ground

Action Against Hunger, a nonprofit leader in the global movement to end hunger, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new board members to its US Board of Directors. The appointees share a passion for Action Against Hunger's vision of ending hunger in our lifetimes, and they will further enhance the board's expertise in finance and technology. They will have an instrumental role in helping the organization address the global hunger crisis, navigate widespread humanitarian aid cuts, and uphold our commitment to supporting vulnerable communities around the world.

Jager McConnell is the CEO of Crunchbase, a predictive intelligence platform that forecasts private market movements. He is a strong advocate for using business as a force for good, exemplified by his early membership and evangelism of Pledge 1%, an initiative to commit 1% of a company's product, equity, and employee time to nonprofits working to close the opportunity gap - aligning with the company's mission to democratize access to innovation. Previously, Jager spent over a decade at Salesforce, most recently as VP of Product for Sales Cloud.

Mark Grant has deep expertise in capital markets, corporate finance, and communications, and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for S&P Global, where he leads the company's efforts in shareholder engagement and investor education. He has been awarded First Place by Extel (fka Institutional Investor) as the Best Investor Relations Professional in his industry for multiple consecutive years. Prior to his work in investor relations, Mark was an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs, where he published investment research on a broad range of technology themes and companies.

Nicholas (Nick) Noviello is a Managing Director at Crosspoint Capital, a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure software sectors. He has a 30-year track record of driving financial and operational excellence, architecting and executing company and business model transformation, and building high performance teams across Enterprise and Consumer businesses, both public and private. His previous experiences include : Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Forescout Technologies; Executive Vice President and CFO of Symantec (formerly NASDAQ: SYMC); CFO of Blue Coat Systems; Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations and CFO of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP); and multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell and PwC.

Rachel Lam is the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Imagination Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2017 with the former CEO of Time Warner, the late Richard D. Parsons. She has served on over 20 boards of directors, including the board of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a leading non-profit using the power of the law to fight for women's reproductive rights. In May 2024, Rachel was named one of 100 Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Board Members Making a Difference by BoardProspects. Rachel was SVP and Group Managing Director of the Time Warner Investments Group and spent several years in investment banking within the M&A group at Morgan Stanley and the Media and Telecommunications group at Credit Suisse.

Rob Arditi is Founding Partner of BVP Forge, a private equity investment fund affiliated with Bessemer Venture Partners. He serves on Forge's investment and management committees, and he has extensive experience helping technology-enabled businesses scale strategically and financially. In 2006, Rob co-founded the Chicago Chapter of Minds Matter, a non-profit dedicated to preparing low-income students for a college education. He has been a student sponsor since 2013 at the Gashora Girls Academy, a STEM focused all-girls boarding school in Rwanda. Prior to his time at BVP Forge, Rob was co-head of growth equity at Norwest Venture Partners where he helped build the firm's growth equity business from inception. Rob held earlier investment banking and equity research roles at Goldman Sachs and Raymond James.

Action Against Hunger operates in 59 countries and reaches over 21 million people each year with lifesaving programs that address both immediate needs and root causes of hunger, ensuring long-term impact. The organization has an exemplary track record of transparency and governance practices; it holds 17 years of the highest-possible 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.

New appointees' expertise in finance and technology reaffirm Action Against Hunger's commitment to sound fiscal management and innovation as crucial mechanisms for maximizing the impact of the organization's work. They join a well-rounded board whose range of expertise encompasses topics including food systems, public health, health policy, sustainability, sustainable development, communications, and biotechnology.

Existing board members include Ray Debbane (Chair), Thilo Semmelbauer (Co-Chair), Sylvain Desjonqueres (Co-Chair), Dr. Charles Owubah (Secretary and Chief Executive Officer), Christophe Duthoit (Treasurer), Mitra Best, Patrick Cogny, Yves-André Istel, Alain Karaoglan, Jess Kwong, Ketty Pucci-Sisti Maisonrouge, Amy Schulman, Robert Spatt, Karim Tabet, Sandra Tamer, and David Van Zandt.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

