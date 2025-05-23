Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Canada's first triple-leveraged index ETFs - the Mega ETFs. This landmark launch introduces six innovative ETFs to the Canadian marketplace:

Triple-Leveraged Long Index ETFs:

MegaLong (3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: QQQU)

MegaLong (3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: SPYU)

MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: SOXU)

Triple-Leveraged Inverse Index ETFs:

MegaShort (-3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: QQQD)

MegaShort (-3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: SPYD)

MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: SOXD)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7149D9_F-I

The introduction of these six new leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs will give sophisticated active investors access to advanced trading tools directly through a Canadian exchange and in Canadian dollars - offering an attractive alternative to U.S.-based products.

LongPoint is one of the newest entrants into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 70 years of experience designing, building and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company created to be a distinctive asset manager and deliver innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253200

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange