Rio Grande Credit Union: Building Credit, Building Community

Rio Grande Credit Union personalizes banking with one-on-one financial services that move members toward financial freedom.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / For some, turning to Rio Grande Credit Union (RGCU) is a last resort before turning to a lender or family member to borrow money so they can get out of debt. For others, it's a strategic partnership to grow their business by keeping money local.

Regardless of the reason, the Albuquerque-based credit union is purposefully focused on the success of its members and their communities.

"We're here to help members make their dreams come true," says Luke Tanner, VP of Administrative and Support Services. "We're not looking to maximize our profits off members; we want to improve lives by opening doors to help them succeed. The more we can personally connect, the better we can serve."

Forming New Foundations

RGCU has a reputation for helping undeserved members by finding options that don't fit into a traditional banking box.

"Education plays a huge role in our services," says Tanner. "We have around a dozen employees who are certified financial coaches. They meet with members at any time to discuss budgeting and financial education and help them determine a plan to obtain financial freedom. We're committed to spending as much time coaching and guiding them as they need."

RGCU goes above and beyond for all its members, no matter their background or financial status. For a member who had spent the previous 20 years in prison, the credit union worked diligently to help him obtain and build credit to buy a vehicle and start a new life.

"Our team is driven by our ability to help people," says Tanner. "Members know we're here for them and are ready to discover ways to personalize our products and services to increase their savings and achieve their financial goals."

Keeping Money Local

When members turn to RGCU, their money is reinvested in community resources and organizations that improve their neighborhoods. The teams at each of the seven branch locations are active in these communities, partnering with local businesses and nonprofits to make Albuquerque a place worth celebrating.

"Our concern for the community and members we serve has stayed consistent over the last 71 years," Tanner says. "Their success is our success."

A member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, RGCU serves a diverse group of members, all of whom benefit from personalized plans and services designed to meet their unique needs.

In particular, firefighters have played an essential role RGCU's history.

"One of our first locations was built above a fire station in downtown Albuquerque," Tanner explains. "We've had a strong connection with firefighters since then. Many members and employees started with the credit union because their firefighter parents opened an account for them when they were kids. It's satisfying to help generation after generation with their financial lives."

Ready to take the next step toward financial freedom? Contact RGCU today and let the team help you achieve your goals.

Words from a Member

"My name is Michael. I have been a member for over 10 years. Recently, I found myself in a financial bind. I contacted Rio Grande Credit Union, who provided me with direct assistance. We've spent the last two and a half months making great progress on a plan to give me financial freedom." -Michael,

Rio Grande Credit Union member

SOURCE: Rio Grande Credit Union

