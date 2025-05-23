China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says that China added 45. 2 GW of new PV in April and more than 104. 9 GW in the first four months of 2025. China's NEA said the country installed 104. 93 GW of new solar capacity in the first four months of 2025, including 45. 22 GW in April alone - up 214. 68% year on year - highlighting the rapid pace of its renewables expansion. By the end of April, total installed generation capacity reached 3. 49 TW, up 15. 9% from a year earlier, with solar at 990 GW and wind at 540 GW. Despite the gains, power utilization declined, with average equipment run ...

