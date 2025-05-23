Flexbase Group has broken ground on an 800 MW/1. 6 GWh redox flow battery project in Laufenburg, Switzerland, in what could become one of Europe's largest flow storage systems. The multi-use site will integrate utility-scale storage, an AI data center, and district heating. From ESS News Flexbase Group has begun building what could become one of Europe's largest flow battery storage installations, breaking ground on an 800 MW/1. 6 GWh redox flow system in Laufenburg, Switzerland. The project combines utility-scale storage with an AI data center and district heating network in an ambitious multi-use ...

